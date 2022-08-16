Tredagh’s double delight as pair scoop historic Cadet titles

Tredagh Boxing Academy supporters, boxers and coaches at the celebrations after Grace Conway and Callum Carragher captured All-Ireland Cadets titles.

TWO boxers from the Termonfeckin-based Tredagh Academy have become the first from that club to win All-Ireland Cadet titles and qualify to represent their country following a memorable weekend at the National Stadium.

The All-Ireland Cadet tournament is used to pick the Ireland team for the upcoming European Junior Championships and Tredagh had three young hopefuls in action, starting with Breanna Johnston in her quarter-final against Wexford’s Siofra Kenny.

For the three rounds the taller Kenny came forward, but Breanna counter-punched and in the Tredagh corner’s view outboxed her in all three rounds, but the final decision went the other way.

But whilst disappointed, Breanna can reflect on a season where she has won Leinster, All-Ireland and Sweden Golden Girl International titles amongst others.

Callum Carragher decisively won his quarter-final against Christopher Nevin from the famous Monkstown club in Dublin, and fellow Tredagh boxer Grace Conway also won through to the semis on a unanimous decision against Susan Barrett (Olympic Galway).

In the semis Callum boxed a strong physical southpaw in the Dublin champion Sam Brereton (Swords BC) but produced a masterclass performance to get the verdict on all the judges’ cards.

Grace Conway faced triple All-Ireland champion Tegan Farrrelly (Dunboyne BC) who was a weight above her in their All-Ireland age group championships, but again she raised the bar and won by another unanimous decision to book her place in the decider.

Grace was first of the Tredagh fighters to enter the ring on finals day and she was up against Codie Killgannon (Sligo) who was the champion in the age group above her. Nevertheless, Grace produced another masterclass of three outstanding rounds.

From the opening bell she boxed the perfect tactical fight, using exquisite footwork to maximise her range and land her peppering jab and backhand cross throughout the three rounds, together with an array of combinations to halt Killgannon’s attacks.

The final verdict was yet another unanimous points decision to crown Grace as an All-Ireland Cadet champion - and she is also eligible to box in this competition next year.

Grace, who is still in her first year of competitive boxing, trains extremely hard in the Tredagh club six or seven days per week, and is also a very accomplished Gaelic footballer with both Naomh Fionnbarra and the Louth ladies underage team.

She has now booked her seat on the plane to the European Championships in Italy and will start training with the National High Performance Squad in Dublin.

In his final, Callum boxed double All-Ireland champion Danny O’Reilly (St Pauls, Limerick) in a repeat of the age group All-Ireland final earlier in the year which O’Reilly won on a split decision.

The stage was set for another showdown and it didn’t disappoint.

From the opening bell Callum not only showed vastly improved technical skills against his southpaw counterpart and as the rounds progressed it became apparent that he was the stronger boxer.

His sharp, hard-hitting, aggressive counter-punching jabs, hooks and backhand crosses were landing with precise timing and range and the final verdict was a decisive points decision to crown Callum as an All-Ireland Cadet champion.

Callum has been with Tredagh Boxing Academy since he was nine and like Grace he trains extremely hard in the club six or seven days per week, travelling from Drumcar.

He too will be on the plane to the European Championships and now embarks on training with the National High Performance Squad in Dublin.

Tredagh would like to congratulate their boxers and thank the committed coaches, sparring partners and parents involved.

More information about the club can be found on its Facebook page - or call 087-9944799.