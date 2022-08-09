Tredagh hit best form at Box Cup

Grace Conway (gold) and Breanna Johnston (silver) show off their medals following the Monkstown International, alongside coach Dave McDonagh.

TREDAGH Boxing Academy had plenty to celebrate after collecting their biggest ever medal haul at an international box cup at the recent tournament in Monkstown.

It was an absolute feast of boxing over three days, with 12 international countries represented and the best boxers around Ireland also attending in what proved to be a top-class event.

While the club had mixed results the performances were all extremely good and the Tredagh contingent returned home with four gold and three silver medals between them.

The clubs three underage boxers Ceejay Sheelin, Cormac Kelly and Simon Mc Donagh did themselves and their club proud in the skills bouts where they all boxed impressively well and gained invaluable experience in this kind of atmosphere.

Breanna Johnson won her semi-final against the Munster champion in one of the best and most hard-fought contests of the day, and Grace Conway followed suit when beating the English champion in another thriller.

Not to be outdone, another Tredagh clubman, Keith Muma, won his semi-final with strong technical prowess against Cody Brady from Golden Cobra.

On finals day Michael James Mc Donagh gave his best performance to date and added the title of Monkstown International champion to his All-Ireland crown when defeating Ryan Fish (Cherry Orchard BC).

Muma came out the wrong side of a split decision. The Tredagh corner felt he edged what was a tight first round and won the other two convincingly, but the judges saw it the other way and so the current All-Ireland champion tasted defeat for the first time.

Conway, another of Tredagh’s current All-Ireland champions, followed up on her fantastic semi-final win to give a masterclass performance in her decider and win by a unanimous decision, giving her opponent Niamh Lawlor (Monkstown BC) a standing count in the last round.

Breanna Johnston boxed a fellow All-Ireland champion in her final, giving away a few kilos in weight, and this was a tough one to call from start to finish, with the judges giving victory to Johnston’s opponent Saoirse Kenny (Ballymun BC) on a split decision.

The last fight of the championships saw Dave Quinn Mc Donagh produce a powerful performance to land the title of Monkstown champion in a bout that got the crowd going for the whole three action-packed rounds.

He gave away a year in age to Aronis Gerbatove (Elite BC) who was also an All-Ireland champion, but still managed to prevail – much to the delight of his father and coach Dave.

Vinny Devine, who was in a weight class with eight entrants, was disappointed that his opponent showed up on the day and didn’t box and as a result Devine was declared a Monkstown champion and duly received his gold medal.

Tredagh would like to say a massive thank-you to the coaches who were in Monkstown from the Thursday evening until late on Sunday night, with early starts and late evenings.

And of course they’d like to thank the boxers and their parents for the commitment they showed throughout the duration of the tournament.