Towns’ Cup draw ‘a massive incentive’ foor Dundalk, says Gonnelly

Dundalk will look to qualify for their first Towns’ Cup final in 11 years at Naas on Sunday and their semi-final opponents will provide “a massive incentive”, says team captain Tiernan Gonnelly (KO: 3pm).

Dave Fearon’s men were relegated from Division 1A of the Leinster League after Kilkenny, who duly survived at Dundalk’s expense, launched a late smash and grab draw at Mill Road last month.

But following impressive Cup triumphs on the road, against Tullow and after extra-time in Gorey last weekend, Dundalk are in the last four seven seasons since last reaching the penultimate stage.

“The league didn’t go as planned - we showed glimpses but consistency was lacking,” Gonnelly told the Argus.

“The last few away results have been big, especially in Tullow, who are a big Towns’ Cup team. We took a lot of confidence from that as it was hostile and we pulled through.

“The same in Gorey. We pulled through against a massive challenge and we’d spoken about how important it was to show that Dundalk don’t just roll over.

“We knew there were a few lads who could potentially have been playing their last game for Dundalk and that we had to leave everything out on the pitch. We did that.

“But we felt we left a bit on the pitch (against Kilkenny in the league) and it’s just great now to have another go at them.

“The draw is a massive incentive and I think we’re building nicely and hopefully we can get a bit of support down to Naas.”