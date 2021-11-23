Top-10 finish earns Reilly coveted medal

CLIODHNA Reilly produced arguably the star performance for Dunleer AC as the mid Louth athletes rubbed shoulders with the best in Ireland at the National Senior and Juvenile Even Ages Cross-Country Championships.

The glorious Santry Demesne played host to the competition and Dunleer AC’s team of athletes all acquitted themselves very well in a top-class programme of events.

The club’s Leinster Under-12 champion Cliodhna Reilly had a super run over 2,000 metres, finishing in 10th place in a time of 7.34 in a huge field of 181 athletes from all over Ireland.

A top-12 finish earns a National medal and Cliodhna was presented with her medal at the ceremony afterwards.

Cliodhna led both her club and county team home to fifth place, with clubmates Dearbhla Leavy, Grace McEvoy, Sadhbh Greene, Aisling Finnegan and Kelly Sheridan all running very well as a team.

Dunleer AC’s Under-12 Boys were led home by Cormac Greene who took 17th place out of 171 runners after completing the 2000m distance in 7.09, with Darragh Rooney, Nathan Hurry and Loughlin Welsh in support.

The Under-14 Boys were led home by Dáire Mathews in 36th in the 3,000 metres with a time of 10.41, with Jack Greene and Evan Costello also competing for the Louth team.

Seán Connaughton was Dunleer AC’s representative at Under-18 and was happy just to compete, coming back from illness, and understandably he was not at his best on the day.

Maebh Ekin unfortunately had to withdraw due to illness, so it was up to Karen Costello to fly the flag for the ladies and that she did in the Senior Ladies 8,000m, which she completed in 31.26.

Day 2 of the All-Irelands will be the uneven ages in Gowran in a fortnight’s time, with the focus switching to the Louth Masters and Juniors this coming weekend.