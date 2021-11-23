Timi takes a shine to 10K

TIMI Oluwabowale led the charge for Boyne AC as they sent 10 senior athletes to last weekend’s annual Annagassan 10K road race.

Almost 600 competitors packed on to the country roads around the mid Louth village for this ever-popular event and the organising committee made sure it was an enjoyable event.

The route is a challenging one, with a nice downhill start leading to some hard climbs. The race ends with a long straight along the coast back to the village, and with the wind picking up at that stage it made for a tough last few kilometers.

That apart, the weather was kind and Oluwabowale certainly seemed to take to the conditions as he stormed round the course in a cracking time of 41.34, with plenty still left in the tank.

Rob Fitzgerald was next in for the club, running a new PB time of 45.28, having just returned from an injury.

Mark Dowling crossed the line in 46.30, a modest run as he gears up to run a marathon this coming weekend.

Rosaleen Byrne was delighted with her time of 52.55 as she returns to form, ably paced by clubmate Rebecca Carolan.

Francis Regan is also showing a super return to competitive action as he ran 54.20 for the tough 10k distance.

Katie Fagan ran a fantastic 56.17 in her first 10k race, supported along the way by Louise Fagan, while Jean Marie Nawn, determined to break the elusive 60-minute mark, ran a fine 58.50.

Also cracking that hour target was Ann Marie Molloy, who sprinted for the finish to cross the line in 59.24.

Also in action on Sunday, juvenile athlete Dara Ellie Winters competed in the All-Ireland Cross Country Championships in Santry, having qualified through the provincial competition recently.

A fine run over a tough 2,000m distance saw this up and coming talented athlete finish in a creditable 25th place from 179 athletes.

That represents a great end to the cross-country season for this young lady, with plenty more to come for 2022.