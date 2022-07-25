Throwing success for Boyne at All-Irelands

WITH the 2022 track & field season drawing to a close, it was back to Tullamore for some members of Boyne AC as they took part in the final days of the Athletics Ireland National Outdoor Championships.

Having qualified through their provincial competition, where all competitors had to finish in the top three in their chosen event, the young athletes from Boyne AC who were in action across the three days certainly gave it their all and represented their club with pride.

Day 1 started with the pairs, where the athletes compete as a pair in their respective event and their combined result gives an overall finishing place.

In the U11 Girls long jump Isabelle Winters and Hila Raji were unlucky to finish just outside the medals in fifth place overall, while in the U10 Girls sprint there was great running from Aoife McCabe and Florrie Levins.

The relays were next to the track - always an exciting event.

Boyne’s U12 Girls team of Ava Hand, Isabelle Winters, Hila Raji and Robyn Reilly ran well in their heat, as did the U13 Girls quartet of Dara Winters, Bonnie Hegarty, Ava Hand and Sadhbh O’Donoghue, and it was a great experience for these young ladies to compete against the best in the country.

The older athletes were next in action, and in the track events rising sprint star TJ Duramanxi was unlucky to just miss out on a place in the final of the U16 Boys 100m,

In the U19 Boys 100m Leon King Abor ran a super 11.20sec to win his heat, but unfortunately had to withdraw from the final due to injury.

It was a disappointing end to his season, but he will no doubt be back for more in 2023.

The field eventers were next in action, with Hannele Raji just outside the medals in fourth place in the U14 Girls shot put, throwing an impressive 10.59m.

In the U15 Boys shot put Oliver Carolan threw a super 13.16m to finish in third place and take home the bronze medal, while in the U15 javelin he finished just off the podium in fourth, throwing 37.68m in a very tough field.

No stranger to the medal winners’ podium, Euan Canniffe took silver in the Junior Men’s discus, throwing a super 37.04m, which was just a mere 12cm behind first place, while in the javelin he threw 41.08m to secure the bronze.

To reach any national final is in itself a super achievement, and these talented young athletes are a great inspiration and role models to younger members of Boyne AC.