Thrilling win helps lift gloom at Boyne

Evan McGinn claims a line out ball for Boyne as they hosted Cill Dara on Sunday at Shamrock Lodge.

BOYNE 26

CILL DARA14

things were far from normal at Shamrock Lodge on Sunday as the rampant Covid surge and several injuries prevented the home side fielding from their strongest squad of players.

Added to this was the pall of gloom which hung over the club on learning of the demise of popular member Philip ‘Foody’ Kirwan over the weekend.

Such is the calibre of the present Boyne set-up, that the team and mentors overcame both these setbacks and proceeded to give an excellent account of themselves in a cracking game of rugby which was greatly contributed to by the Kildare opposition.

Conditions were ideal for football and whilst there was an icy chill in the air, nevertheless the dry underfoot leant itself to good rugby which both sides duly delivered.

This was apparent from the opening minutes, with Boyne setting the pace and Cill Dara keeping them scoreless during the first quarter.

Boyne’s forwards were in control in the set scrums and the loose, but they had to wait until the 25th minute before their efforts yielded a score.

The pack controlled a good set scrum and the excellent Nick Smith at scrum half sliced into midfield to transfer to out half Briscoe, who made ground before centre Joe Sweeney took the final pass to crash over near the posts.

Karl Keogh added the extra points for Boyne’s opening seven points.

At this juncture of the game Boyne were enjoying a good spell and had Cill Dara on the defensive.

Cill Dara did manage a relieving clearance, with Jack Mitchell, lining out at full back for this game, fielding the ball inside his own half to set off on a run to initiate a move with a nice midfield break before putting in a deft chip which eventually resulted in Cathal Greene finishing the passage of play when he dived over the try line for another superb score.

Keogh once again landed the conversion and Boyne found themselves 14-0 ahead after half an hour.

However, rather than succumb to this sustained pressure, Cill Dara came back into the game with a vengeance and they began to exert control for the final minutes of this half.

Their set scrums improved considerably and they began to pick and go to give Boyne plenty to deal with during this period.

Boyne were also getting caught in possession, with Cill Dara working the touchline with their penalties to encroach into Boyne danger territory.

From a close-in penalty they made a series of drives and their resurgence was rewarded with a try which they converted to lift their spirits before half-time - 14-7.

The second half commenced in the same manner, with Cill Dara continuing in the ascendency and forcing Boyne to defend frantically.

The home side had some scares before the visitors did get on level terms with an excellent try and conversion to leave the score tied at 14 apiece.

Both sides were now playing the game at a frenetic pace and the match went from end to end, with each side taking every opportunity to attack from any position on the pitch.

This led to some dramatic moments, the first of which came when Mitchell again broke to his right from virtually inside his own 22’ and found space to sprint away.

He was supported by replacement winger Eoghan Duffy, who streaked away to dive over in the corner for a magnificent score which enthralled the Boyne faithful.

To the put icing on the cake, Keogh made a superb conversion from the touchline to put his side 21-14 ahead.

The drama continued when a Boyne midfield movement was intercepted when out half Michael Briscoe, attempted to pass wide.

The Cill Dara player sprinted for the line with a try at his mercy, but the chasing Boyne centre, Greene, managed a last-ditch tackle, causing the ball carrier to lose the forward over the line before touching down.

This resulted in a very welcome relieving drop out behind the line for Boyne to breathe again.

This was a key moment in the game as it denied the visitors the chance to once again draw level with 10 minutes remaining.

As the game ran down these last minutes Cill Dara did throw everything at getting something from the match, but it was Boyne who put the finishing touches to the scoreboard when another excellent series of transfers saw out half Briscoe atone for his earlier intercept error when he secured the bonus point for Boyne with his side’s fourth try.

This was the final score of a very entertaining encounter and Cill Dara must be kicking themselves for not getting even a bonus point from a game they made a great contribution to with some very good rugby.

Boyne, on the other hand, despite all of the impediments they faced preceding this game, will be very happy to gain another five league points to maintain their pursuance of league leaders Wicklow, who come to Shamrock Lodge for the second series of games in the league.

Boyne: Jack Mitchell; Ruairi Hickey, Greene, Joe Sweeney, Charles Gallen; Michael Briscoe, Nick Smith; Tadgh O’Reilly, Pat Shuttleworth, Paddy Prendergast; Sean Callan, Oisín Howell; Rory Hennessy, Ciarán Smith, Karl Keogh. Repls; Conor Callaghan, Luke O’Callaghan, Evan McGinn, Matthew O’Callaghan, Eoghan Duffy.