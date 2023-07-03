Thrilled Laytown & Bettystown amateur golfer Alex Maguire qualifies for the Open Championship

Alex Maguire celebrating his victory in the 2022 East of Ireland Championship at County Louth Golf Club with Rory McNulty, representing tournament sponsors the d Hotel. He went on to make a successful defence of the title this year. Picture: Seamie Briscoe

LAYTOWN & Bettystown amateur Alex Maguire will join fellow Irishman Rory McIlroy. Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power in the upcoming Open Championship at Hoylake after topping the R&A’s Open Amateur Series.

Maguire’s dream qualification for the biggest tournament in world golf was confirmed when his nearest challenger in the series, Jack Bingham, could only finish in a tie for fourth at the European Amateur Championship, which Maguire didn’t play in owing to his hectic recent schedule.

A golf scholarship student at Florida Atlantic, Mornington native Maguire (22) became the first player for 30 years to retain the East of Ireland Amateur title at County Louth last month.

He then continued his rich vein of form by winning the prestigious St Andrews Links Trophy before reaching the quarter-finals of the Amateur Championship at Hillside.

There was one spot at Hoylake up for grabs for the player to amass the most World Amateur Golf Ranking points from the St Andrews Links Trophy, the Amateur Championship and this week’s European Amateur Championship in Estonia. Maguire was top of the Order of Merit starting the week and faced an anxious wait to discover whether or not he could hang onto his spot in the final Major of the season.

“It feels amazing to be going to the Open,” said Maguire.

“I was gutted to not play the European Amateur, felt like I shot myself in the foot obviously with how things panned out with St Andrews Links and British AM. It was one of those decisions I made a while ago. I wasn’t trying to get too down on myself when I realised I couldn’t play and didn’t have it in my own hands, so sitting at home watching the scores wasn’t the most fun last few days.”

Maguire’s results speak for themselves as he has not finished outside the top 14 since returning home from Florida Atlantic University.

Finishes of fourth in the Irish Amateur and 14th at the Brabazon Trophy were followed up with back-to-back wins at the East of Ireland in Baltray - where he became the first player in three decades to retain the title - and at the Old Course in the St Andrews Links Trophy before placing fifth in Hillside last week.

“It’s a great reward, probably more of a bonus. Not sure you could call it a reward. It’s such a rare opportunity to get an invite to the Open or any Major.”

Apart from all that, Maguire represents his country at the European Team Championships next week and could be selected for the Great Britain and Ireland team for the Walker Cup.

“It’s the stuff of dreams,” he said. “The Open is my favourite Major, so to get the first special invite to it means a hell of a lot to me.

“I’m not quite sure what I will do to prepare for it. I might bounce off some guys who played before and see how they approach it, some lads who played a Major, and my coach will be a great help and set a good plan for the week.”

Maguire played Royal Liverpool as a 13-year-old shortly before McIlroy won his Claret Jug in 2014 and he would love to tee it up with the four-time Major winner and Lowry.

“I’m looking forward to the Open experience, meeting players, the atmosphere, the locker room and the tent - everything that comes with it. I’d love to play with Rory and Shane and Seamus in the practice rounds. Rory and Shane would be the two main ones.

“If they are too busy I won’t intrude; if it were to happen it would be amazing. it’s going to be the week of a lifetime and I can’t wait to get started over there in a few weeks.”