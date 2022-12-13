The Embassy overcome Mallon Property in Dundalk Snooker League

David J McArdle, playing in his first game of the season for The Embassy, took advantage in scintillating fashion after Alan Thompson (pictured) made a mistake early on in the frame.

Week three of the Dundalk Snooker League got off to a fantastic start in The Commercial Club with the match of the night kicking things off.

It was The Embassy taking on Mallon Property and, in the first match, it pitted the two team captains together in what was sure to be a great encounter and what unfolded did not disappoint the expectant crowd.

David J McArdle, playing in his first game of the season for The Embassy, took advantage in scintillating fashion after Alan Thompson made a mistake early on in the frame.

McArdle came to the baize and looked composed against his long-time rival and with the break on 73 and with 34 still on the table, the century was on. However, he missed the last black which nobody saw coming but the 73 was enough to see Thompson extend his hand in concession.

Next up saw Mark Laverty (The Embassy) make a great come back in defeating Patsy Muckian (Mallon Property).

Needing all the remaining colours, Laverty came to the table knowing there was no room for error and just like McArdle earlier, Laverty looked composed as he took out the finish to put The Embassy two in front.

The third match saw David Moran (The Embassy) take on David Doyle (Mallon Property). Again, this was a match that could have gone either way but it was Moran who would capitalise on a loose safety on the blue and punish his rival Doyle and extend The Embassy lead to 3-0.

The final doubles match saw Mallon Property get a frame on the board when Thompson and Doyle overcame Tomas Geroc and Davey Moran in a one-sided frame to leave the final score 3-1 in favour of The Embassy.

Results: The Embassy 3-1 Mallon Property; Charlie Chaplin's 3-1 The Commercial; GM Valeting 3-1 Callan’s Church St.