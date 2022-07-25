Tadhg heads D&D challenge in Bettystown

THE recent record-breaking temperatures were foremost in Drogheda & District athletes’ thoughts as they completed their preparations for last Tuesday’s Bettystown 5 Mile road race which attracted a quality field in excess of 400 runners.

Thankfully the day had cooled considerably by the time the Starter’s pistol sounded on the stroke of 8pm and the red vests were soon to be seen towards the front of the leading pack.

With the eventual winner, Peter Somba from Dunboyne, away and clear, Tadhg Donnelly was now forcing the pace, with Brian Martin and Rodney Thornton close behind as the pack made their way off the coast road and up towards the hilly stretch leading to Donacarney.

A mere 25 minutes later Donnelly crossed the line to take third place in a lively 25:37 and his return from illness looks to be well under way.

Next, in fifth place overall, was Martin, whose run of 26:30 ensured he took his category win with a bit to spare.

Backed up by the strong-running Thornton who finished in 28:37 this trio took the Men’s team prize from a strong Cilles AC squad by just one point. Close behind were Martin Russell - who ran well to finish 25th in 30:49 - and Paddy Murphy who was delighted with his time of 34:36, having gotten over a recent injury scare.

Among the D&D ladies, first in was Helen Dillon who ran well to finish 69th in 36:32, with Mary Kinsella taking a category win when finishing 85th in 37:40.

Prolific racer Nuala Reilly won her category comfortably when finishing 134th overall in 41:06. Also running were Pat Owens (36:55) and Susanne English 44:26.

A bit closer to home, at Sunday’s Indaver Duleek 10K, a warm and gusty wind greeted the runners as they made their way round this tough but fair 10K course.

Drogheda & District’s first finisher in third place overall was Robbie Keane who had a terrific run to cross the line in 35:11.

Next in was Shane Larkin who coped well with the hilly section of the course and finished well to place 15th overall in 40:28, followed by Cillian Dyas who was 18th in 41:56.

Others who ran were Phil Owens (55th in 48:36), Joe Carroll (60th in 48:38) and David Thornton who was 87th in 54:55.

Category prize winners included Conor Cooney (51:29) and Nuala Reilly (52:44).

Further afield, Liam Mulligan put in a gutsy run at the National U23 Track & Field Championships which were held recently in Tullamore.

Mulligan had a real baptism of fire in his 1500m event, which saw quite a bit of bumping and jostling as the runners battled for the best running line in the early stages.

Despite not being used to this type of racing, Mulligan is a quick learner and he adapted as best he could to run a useful 4:13:49, finishing 11th in a quality field of athletes.