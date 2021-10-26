Super Schiopu sets her sights on the All-Irelands

The 2021 Leinster Cross-Country Championships got under way last weekend, with the even age athletes in action, and it proved to be a great occasion for two young members of Boyne AC.

Hosted by St Senans AC, the venue for day one was the beautiful surrounds of Mountain View in Kilkenny, and in true cross-country style the course was mucky, hilly and tough!

Making light of the difficult conditions was young Isabelle Winters, competing in the Under-10 non-championship race, where she showed her super running abilities to finish in second place.

The Girls Under-12 age group was first to the start line for the championship proper, and with 156 athletes in this race the challenge was mighty from the outset.

However, up and coming Boyne AC athlete Dara Ellie Winters Schiopu did not let the magnitude of the task deter her, and from the starting gun she was right up there with the leading pack.

A strong run over the 2,000m distance, solidly working her way through the positions, saw Dara finish in a superb fifth place overall, which also qualifies her for the upcoming All-Ireland final.

Dara was also part of the winning county team, with Louth boasting five athletes out of the top 12 finishers.