IT was another super Saturday for Dunleer AC as they captured three National Championship bronze medals in Tullamore last weekend.

Erinn Leavy was first up for the mid Louth club and had a very solid run to finish 3rd in the 1500m under 16 in 4.45.

This added to her 4th place in the 800m the previous weekend and together with her two Louth and Leinster titles makes for a very successful outdoor track and field season, at a time when life has been far from ideal for athletes with restrictions on track time and getting together with teammates to train at suitable venues.

Seán Connaughton, Erinn’s clubmate, was also pleased to receive a bronze medal on Saturday in the 1500m. Seán ran a pb of 4.03.96 to finish in 3rd place under 18.

This coupled with his silver medal in the 3,000 metres the previous week is also a remarkable feat when you consider how isolated these athletes were for many months, only allowed to train individually close to their own homes.

Another to star at the weekend was Tadg Reilly, also under 18, who had a great day of competition in the shot putt, finishing with a best throw of 11.34m and a National bronze.

Tadg has had a great season also, with Leinster silver under 18 and at junior level, again despite access to some facilities during Covid restrictions.

Conn Bonar was unlucky in his under 16 100m hurdles final to clip the 4th hurdle and take a tumble.

The weather was very unkind on the day and hurdling through puddles of water in lane 8 was not easy. This was Conn’s first season of outdoor track and field and he can be proud that he made it from Louth and Leinster Championships to Nationals and will be spurred on to more success in the future.

Coaches Fintan, Kevin, Hugh and Christian can be very proud of their charges who have performed superbly at County, Provincial and National level this season and have not been deterred by the constraints and restrictions.

Meanwhile, Dunleer AC hosted an Irish Life summer athletics camp for Athletics Ireland last week at Lourdes Stadium, and the coaches were delighted to treat the youngsters to a variety of activities each day - hurdles, sprinting and middle distance running, as well as high jump, long jump, shot putt, discus, javelin and of course relays!

The camp was thoroughly enjoyed by the 38 children aged from 5 to 15 and heralded by more than one to have been the highlight of the summer.

The club is justifiably proud of the coaches: Anthony Dillon, Niamh Connaughton, Seoda Matthews, Ciara Reilly, Conor Matthews, Tadg Reilly, Matthew Mc Entee, Grace Fitzpatrick, Oisín Cheshire and Edward Mc Entee, co-ordinated by Jacqueline Matthews.

Dunleer AC hosts training sessions in Dunleer on Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Lourdes Stadium on Wednesdays at 7.15pm and Saturdays at 9am - new members welcome.

