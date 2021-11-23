Strong Santry finish boosts D&D’s Hanlon

THE Irish Life Health National Senior, Junior and Juvenile Even Age Championships took place at Santry on Sunday.

In truth, these championships are what it’s all about for any athlete worth their salt and every runner dreams of being crowned Irish champion.

The competition this year was of a very high standard, with many athletes choosing to focus on this event in case there’s another lockdown coming and races are potentially cancelled.

Drogheda & District AC’s sole entrant in the Men’s 10K run over a tough enough course was Louth Senior champion Aaron Hanlon, who’s coming into good shape at the moment.

Hanlon gave a good account of himself and coped well with the searing pace which never seems to ease up in this most competitive of races. He battled well over the entire 10K to cross the line in 71st place, which put him up in the top half of this talented field, and he now has a good benchmark from which he can plan his next move over the winter months.

Earlier in the day, it was the turn of the club’s Juveniles to step forward and put themselves to the test against the best that this country has to offer and there were some good performances.

In the U14 race Oliver Adamiak had the run of the day, pulling out a great result when it mattered to finish in 21st place. Killian Sheridan finished well up the field in 63rd place which was great running as he’s still eligible to run U13, and a year makes a big difference at this tender age.

In the U18 Boys race Chris Keenan worked his way through the field to come home in 46th place, and the experience gained by him in racing against this classy field will stand to him as he progresses in his fledgling career.

Keenan’s training partner Matthew O’Shea also ran in the U18 race and had a strong run to finish 79th, and both young lads can be proud of their performances.

Some of the club’s road runners were in action at Saturday’s Annagassan 10K which was held on a beautiful crisp morning, and conditions were pretty much perfect for some fast running.

Getting the early pace right in this race, which has a downhill start all the way to the seafront, is crucial and many runners make the mistake of going out too quickly and end up losing minutes on the second half of the course.

Fiona Kenna, D&D’s first finisher in 77th place overall, kept a cool head and judged the pace well to cross the line in a solid 43:21, and some more races will see her times tumble.

Next in was Johnathan Broad who finished 116th in 45:42, with Joe Carroll 144th in 47:16, followed by Conor Cooney who was 166th in 48:29.

Category prize-winners included Nuala Reilly and Gerry Carroll, who both finished second in category, while Mary Toner and Donal Branigan both ran well to take third- in-category prizes.

Others who ran were NIcola Wong who was 204th in 50:16, and Theresa Eccles came 210th in 50:28.

Closer to home, some of the Juveniles were making their debut over the hilly slopes of Donore at Saturday’s Oldbridge Parkrun.

D&D’s first finisher was young James Lawlor who had a great run to finish seventh overall in a useful 21:23, followed by Jack McGinn who was 14th in 22:57.

Next in was Niamh Carroll who looks to have a bright future ahead of her, and her time of 25:46 when finishing 34th was good running in the softening conditions.

Then came Ben Wallner who was 41st in 26:21, Darragh Callaghan in 26:26 and Aine Carroll who ran the course in 26:27.

Also running well were James Traynor, Sophie KInsella, Jamie O’Reilly and Laura Mulligan.

Results are now to hand for the previous weekend’s Louth Juvenile Cross-Country Relays, and there were some fine performances from D&D;s budding young athletes who wore the red vest with pride.

In the Under 10 races, many athletes were having their first competitive outing which made things all the more exciting.

There was some great running by Ollie Darcy, Harrison Traynor and Myles Connor, with Danny O’Reilly, Kealan Caughran and Milo Nolan also going well.

In the Girls race, Nessa Foley and Mia Collins ran well, as did Laura McFadden, Molly Moore and Orla Stone.

The U12 and relays saw some very competitive racing, with strong performances from Cillian Russell, Conor Kenna, Kyle Roe and Tadhg Scanlon.

Phoebe Gogarty, Clodagh Johnston and Moya Finnegan all ran well in the girls events, keeping their opponents on their toes, while the U16 team of Sophie KInsella, Niamh Carroll, Sofia Drakoulaki and Daniella Adebola finished strongly to take the silver medals.

Not to be outdone, the Boys U16 squad of Cormac Russell, Steve Wong, Charlie Eccles and Tadhg Gogarty battled all the way to get up for the bronze medals.

DDAC would like to thank the Order of Malta personnel for their help on the night and all involved in making this event such a success.