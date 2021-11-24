Stamullen player Scott’s success on the double!

SCOTT Guildea is one of Irish badminton’s great hopes for the future and the Stamullen clubman edged closer to becoming the number one doubles player in the country when playing in two senior finals at the recent Irish Championships – in his Leaving Cert year.

Still only 16 years of age, Scott and his playing partner Vincent Pontanosa – who is just 17 - went all the way to the Men’s Doubles decider at the National Indoor Arena before going down 21-11 21-13 to the number one seeds, professionals Joshua Magee and Paul Reynolds.

Scott also reached the Mixed Doubles final, this time with Sophia Noble, and they too put up a great fight before going down in straight sets to the hot favourites Paul Reynolds and Rachael Darragh.

There was joy for Scott in the National Under-19 Men’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles, however, even though he’s still eligible to play in that grade next year.

He and Pontanosa came from a set down to beat second seeds Matthew Cheung and Erwin Guan 18-21 22-20 21-13 in a titanic battle, before the Guildea/Noble combination edged out Dylan Noble and Paige Woods 21-17 20-22 21-10 in another thriller for the Mixed crown.

All the while Scott is travelling around Europe in the hope of picking up world ranking points. He was recently in Finland, last week he was competing at the AIG FZ Forza Irish Open Championships and in December he’s due to compete with the Ireland Under-19s at the Portuguese Junior International.

With his Leaving Cert studies to fit in also, it’s been full-on for the past few months and Scott’s proud dad Shane said: “He’s trying to get ranking points to hopefully qualify for European championships and we’re supporting that financially, so it’s quite hard on the pocket.

“I think he’d play day and night if he could and it’s his Leaving Cert year as well, but he’s a very good student and we’re hoping he does well.”