St Peter’s star Dearbhla goes trough the gears to land national medal

The curtain came down on the juvenile Cross Country season when the National Championship for uneven ages were held in Gowran in Co Kilkenny.

The weather and course conditions could not have being any better and the quality of athletes on view was second to none.

St Peters AC had just two athletes due to a few enforced withdrawals but both athletes enjoyed strong runs. The star of the day for St Peters and undoubtedly the club’s Cross Country athlete of the year was Dearbhla Allen. Having enjoyed great success this season to date Dearbhla once again delivered the goods on the biggest stage of all. Dearbhla didn’t have the best of starts and struggled to get out from the manic pack but worked her way through the field and was right up With the leading group after 500m,. The pace of the race was electric and although the course was challenging Dearbhla was determined to make the top twelve individual places, she crossed the line in eighth place and earned her first national individual Championship medal.

Dearbhla also led home the Leinster team to bronze and was accompanied on the provincial team by fellow Louth athletes Eimear Cooney and Sholah Laurence both from Ace AC.

Niamh Brady once again took her place on the start line of the National Cross Country Championship with another strong run. Niamh got off to a good start and looked really strong throughout the very competitive race,. There was very little between the first twenty finishers with Niamh finishing in a very respectable 17th place. Niamh was the seventh finisher from Leinster and narrowly missed out on a regional team medal. Both girls can be very proud of their achievements with bigger things to come in the future from both of them.