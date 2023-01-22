St Peter’s crew take part in Glenmore’s Kearney and McBride cross-country

The local cross-country season resumed on Sunday last when Glenmore AC hosted their annual Kearney and McBride cross-country meeting.

The first athlete into action for the St Peter’s club was Ellen McCourt in the U10 girls’ race. Ellen was eager to get going again having taken great encouragement from watching her older clubmates recently on the live stream from the national championships.

As soon as the gun went, she was gone like a bat out of hell, with most watching on thinking that, perhaps, she had gone too hard and wouldn’t be able to keep it going, but this determined athlete got even stronger and led from gun to tape for an emphatic victory.

Next was up was Ellen’s brother, James, who battled really well in the boys’ U12 race and finished very strongly. Tommy O’Donoghue moved up an age but was more than capable of mixing it with the older lads in the boys’ U14 race. Tommy gave his all and was unlucky not to find himself in the medals after a brilliant effort.

The girls’ U14 race had two St Peter’s athletes do battle – Niamh Allen and Sadbh Sheelan both had very strong runs. Niamh was up in the business end of race but just faded in the closing stages. Sadbh, on the other hand, eased herself into the race but had a storming second half, passing several of her competitors over the last 200m.

The final athlete into action was Niamh Brady. Niamh took a break from her studies to run her first senior cross-country race, finishing in a very respectable fourth place.

Next up this week is the Blackrock cross-country which take place on Sunday, while some of our older athletes will be in action in the indoor AAI Games.