St Peter’s AC and St Joseph’s GFC to host Dromiskin 5K this weekend

Representatives from St Joseph's GFC and St Peter's AC receive a sponsorship cheque for the Dromiskin 5K from Niall Lambert and Lauren O'Connor, Ardee Credit Union, Dromiskin Branch. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

St Peter’s AC, along with St Joseph’s GFC, are delighted to once again stage the Dromiskin 5K.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 9, at 7pm. This event has been hugely popular with athletes of all abilities.

The race route has proven to be really popular and would be regarded as flat and fast with many runners achieving personal best times in the past.

Athletes comment on the warm hospitality they receive and how safe they feel on the extremely well-marshalled roads. The refreshments afterwards are unrivalled.

The first 300 entrants will receive a long sleeve, much sought after shirt, all for just €15, which in these days is unbelievable value.

Athletes can enter on the My Run results website or on the Dromiskin 5K Facebook page or either of the two clubs' Facebook pages.