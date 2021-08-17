Smith scorches around the course

WITH just over a week to go to the Louth Senior, Junior and Masters Track Championships, which will be held at the Lourdes Stadium, some Drogheda & District members took the opportunity to put some racing miles in their legs at last Wednesday’s Castlepollard 5K road race.

This well organised race always attracts a quality field of athletes and the prizes never come easy, with no quarter being given or asked for at the business end of the race.

Local Firefighter Paul Smith’s feet were on fire as he scorched round the course in an eye opening 15:40 which saw him finish 6th overall and ensured victory in his age category.

Smith is one of those athletes who really has the bit between his teeth and has applied himself with great dedication over the past few months, and his times are now reflecting the hard work that’s been put in on the training ground.

Smith will be one of those athletes looking to go well over the 3K distance at the county championships.

Not far behind was marathon hopeful Colm Reilly who looks to be going well given his 24th place finish in a useful 17:01.

Reilly has a freshness to his running and runs as he feels and if he can get the pace right during the all important early miles in the Marathon, then a good time is on the cards for him.

Also running were Drogheda’s answer to Bonnie and Clyde, Conor Cooney and Nuala Reilly, two of the most prolific racers on the Irish road running scene.

Between them, this pair have won more category prizes over the last few years than most people have had hot dinners.

On this occasion, Cooney went close to getting the win but had to settle for a third in category place with his run of 22:18 putting him well up the field.

This represents some seriously good running for Cooney who is now 69 and he continues to be one of the toughest nuts to crack in the Over 65 category.

Nuala Reilly went even closer to the win when finishing runner up in her category thanks to her sparkling run which saw her cross the line in 22:40, leaving many of her younger rivals in her wake.

Further back, Alan Floyd had a solid run over this popular distance to finish in 28:02.

Meanwhile, closer to home, at Sunday’s Slane Castle 5K Trail Race, club Captain Paddy Murphy got some competitive miles in at his targeted pace for the upcoming Antrim Coast Road Half Marathon.

Holding back on the throttle, Murphy eased himself round the course in 22:20 which placed him 21st overall.

Murphy has logged countless early morning miles round the hilly fields of Donore and Oldbridge Estate has become his second home in his quest to run a successful 13 miles in a fortnight’s time.