Shot in the arm as Boyne quartet reach Nationals

BOYNE AC have four athletes who are looking forward to competing in the upcoming All-Ireland Juvenile Track & Field Championships following their success at the Leinsters in Tullamore.

It was the older juvenile athletes in action on this occasion and there were plenty of superb performances on display throughout the day, across a range of events.

The track events came thick and fast and first onto the tartan for Boyne was Ledley King Abor who produced a super time of 13 seconds to qualify comfortably from his 100m heat.

Ledley ran even quicker in the final – 12.92sec – but just missed out on a podium place, finishing fifth overall.

Next to the track, talented sprinter TJ Duaramanxi eased through the field in his 100m heat to finish fastest qualifier in 11.96sec.

In the final he crossed the line a mere thousandth of a second behind first place, taking a well deserved silver medal and qualifying for the upcoming National finals.

Nina King Abor won her heat of the girls’ U17 100m but unfortunately succumbed to an injury in her final and was forced to pull out.

Her brother Leon was then in action in the men’s U19 final, and with a super-quick 11.67sec he took a well-earned silver medal, and qualifies for the All-Irelands in July.

In the field Hannah Newman competed in both the U17 Long Jump and Shot Put and was unlucky not to medal, but she will certainly benefit from the experience as she continues to progress as a talented athlete.

Oliver Carolan had a busy day as he competed in the U15 boys’ Javelin and Shot Put where he finished second in both, and in the Long Jump he placed fifth overall.

Leading the competition until the final round of the shot put, he was just beaten to the top spot on the podium by a mere 30cm, but nonetheless was delighted with his silver medal.

His best throw in the Javelin was a fine 37.70m and he will compete in the All-Irelands in both events.

Hannelle Raji competed in the Girls U14 Shot Put where a fine PB throw of 10.27m saw her take home the silver medal and qualify for the national final.

She also competed in the Long Jump, finishing in fifth place.

The inter-county relays were the final events of the day, with Oliver and Ledley both part of the gold medal winning U15 boys’ team representing Louth.