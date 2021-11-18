Shooting from the Stars just too good for Wolves

DROGHEDA WOLVES81

EJ SLIGO ALL-STARS 98

DROGHEDA Wolves found visitors EJ Sligo All-Stars too hot to handle as they went down to their first home defeat of their rookie season in the National League at Ballymakenny College on Saturday night.

Straight from the tip-off this proved to be a high-octane encounter featuring relentless attacks to the hoop, fast-break plays and a superb display of three-point shooting.

However, the visiting All-Stars just possessed a bit too much firepower in their arsenal and by the end of the first quarter they had built up a useful-looking 33-27 advantage.

The second quarter was much the same and by the mid-way point in the match Sligo had increased their advantage to nine points - 56-47.

Wolves did threaten a comeback on several occasions, but each time Sligo were able to respond - either with a thunderous dunk or a crowd-silencing three-pointer.

A key moment in the match came at the start of the third quarter when Padraig McGroggan almost beat the shotclock with a three-point heave from way beyond the arc, but the score was chalked off following some consultation between the officials - just when it seemed that Wolves had reduced the deficit back to single figures.

American recruit Jubie Alade did everything to keep his team in contention, bouncing back from a season-low of six points in his previous outing to hit a superb 28 points - including four three-pointers.

Adam Mullally pitched in with 15 points and Guilherme Alves added 14 and this trio are the only Wolves players consistently averaging double-digit scoring in this competition.

The defeat leaves Wolves sixth in the league table with a record of two victories from five outings, while Sligo - one of the longest established clubs in the country - are fifth and also have a game in hand.

This coming Saturday theWolves face another tough outing away to second-placed Ulster University.

DROGHEDA WOLVES: Jubie Alade 28pts, Adam Mullally 15, Guilherme Alves 14, Padraig McGroggan 8, Wede Esajobar 5, Tiago Pereira 5, Steven Safo Sackey 4, Max Tyndall 4, Ciaran McGroggan, Liam Woods, Cian Crowley, Patryk Kopec.