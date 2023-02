Lily Sheeran from Tenure, Monasterboice, took gold at the Mugendo Kickboxing Open Championships on Saturday in ATU Sligo.

This was the youngster's third kickboxing competition coming from a karate background as the national karate champion.

Lily fights out of Red Dragon Martial Arts Club in Ballsgrove and is sponsored by Adidas with her gear supplied by Cimac, the official Uk distributor of Adidas boxing and martial art equipment.