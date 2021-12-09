Louth

Seventh heaven for Dunleer

Dunleer AC chairman Pat Fitzpatrick with National medallist Maebh Eakin. Expand
Dunleer AC's Girls under-11 team (l to r) Dearbhla Leavy, Kellie Sheridan, Grace Mc Evoy and Sadhbh Greene. Expand

MAEBH Eakin’s top-class performance for Dunleer AC earned her a medal on the final day of the National Cross-Country Championships at sunny Gowran in Kilkenny.

Dunleer AC had a great band of athletes running, both as individuals and on vounty teams, but Maebh was their star of the show in the Under-17 4km race.

She finished in a very fine seventh place in 15.22, powering her way through the mud and over the undulating ground.

The winner was Lucy Foster from Willowfield Harriers in 14.17, with second to 12th - from all corners of Ireland - receiving coveted National individual medals.

Other Dunleer AC juveniles to take their place on the starting line in Gowran were Dearbhla Leavy, Kellie Sheridan, Grace Mc Evoym Sadhbh Greene, Cliodhna Reilly, Darragh Rooney, Lucas Lavery and Erin Finegan.

