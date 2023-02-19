Robert Farrell’s late try earns Dundalk RFC a massive win in their bid to avoid Leinster League relegation

An incredible, last-gasp Robert Farrell try helped Dundalk to come from 23-5 down to beat Co Carlow by 29-28 and take a massive step towards survival in Division 1B.

With five tries scored, Dundalk added a bonus point to their win. Results also went the way of Dave Fearon’s side and with two games remaining, it’s all to play for.

While the Barrowsiders dumped Dundalk out of the Towns’ Cup last week, this was the game which Dundalk wanted to win. There was a real buzz around Mill Road as the team took to the pitch but Carlow struck first. The visitors hit three penalties to take a 9-0 lead before Dundalk struck back through Tiernan Gonnelly with a well-taken try. Darragh Conroy failed to add the extras.

It was a first half to forget for Conroy as he missed two early penalties, a crossfield breeze making it difficult for the kicker.

Carlow were more reserved than last week but as Dundalk were coming up the pitch, a loose pass was intercepted and Carlow ran in an easy try. The conversion gave the visitors a healthy 16-5 lead at half-time.

It was a tough blow for Dundalk to take as they had played most of the rugby and Carlow had just been the more clinical side.

Dundalk have been caught several times this season at the start of the second half and once againy, they made a slow start and Carlow scored their third try of the game to make it 23-5 and give them a long way back.

Gonnelly then hit back with his second try of the game to make it 23-10. Club captain Laurence Steen then scored two tries to see Dundalk hit the front. Both of his scores came of the back of a strong scrum and with 15 minutes remaining, Dundalk were just points behind.

The hosts were dealt a blow when Conroy had to be withdrawn due to injury, James O’Connell stepped into the kicking duties and he nailed a monster kick to put Dundalk a point ahead, 24-23.

It was an incredible turnaround by the hosts but all their good work was undone when Carlow picked off a soft try. Having played very little rugby in the second half, they were in front. But, with time up, Dundalk mauled to within a yard of the Carlow line and Farrell launched himself over from a yard out to ground the game-winning score.

Dundalk now have a week’s break before the final two games of the season. They travel to league leaders Tullow before a final day face-off with bottom side Longford at Mill Road.

Dundalk: Simon O’Shea, Jamie Rafferty, Robert Farrell, Ben Mortimer, Greg Whatley, Kamva Mgwali, Roundie, Laurence Steen, James O’Connell, Conor Hennessy, Derek Williams, Tiernan Gonnelly, Jack Connolly, Timmy, Darragh Conroy. Replacements: Conor Williams, Seán Arrowsmith, Ciarán Lennon, Luke Andrews-Walsh.