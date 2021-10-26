Red letter day in Leinster for Drogheda

Marathon trio Terri Durnin (1st), Carmel Keenan (2nd) and Gillian Farrelly (3rd) on the Podium at the Fr Murphy's Marathon in Athboy.

WHEN the history of Drogheda & District AC is eventually written, last Saturday’s Leinster Novice and Even Age Cross-Country Championships will no doubt get a mention as a red letter day - a day when the club came of age and made a real mark on provincial athletics.

Hopes were high as a large group of their athletes and support team made the journey to Kilkenny to compete against some of the best athletes this country has to offer, and the medals never come easy at this level.

In the Men’s Novice race, run over 6k, Paul Smith - perhaps inspired by his recent selection for international duty next month - had a tremendous run to finish 11th overall in a high class field and lead his team to claim the bronze medals in the club team category.

Smith was backed up by some serious good running by Colin Leonard who finished 18th, with Mark O’Shea close behind in 20th place and Tadhg Everitt-Thompson 29th. This trio made up the scoring four, with Robbie Caffrey close behind as the club’s fifth scorer.

These lads all ran their hearts out for the club and indeed were the first four home for the county team who claimed the silver medals in that category.

Thanks to the hard work put in by the D&D club coaches, the young guns are now coming through and putting pressure on their senior clubmates when it comes to the battle for those all-important medals, and competition for team places has never been stronger.

In the combined Junior Men’s and Under-18 Boys race, Liam Mulligan, fresh and full of confidence after his winning run in the County Novice Championships, produced the run of the day to finish in sixth place overall in what was a packed field of quality athletes. This sparkling run helped his county teammates to take silver medals in their category.

Mulligan’s time of 20:10 for this tough 6K shows just how well he’s running at the moment and this winter will see him blossom as an athlete.

In the Under-18 race Christopher Keenan ran well to place 29th, and with Matthew O’Shea also going well to finish close behind in 37th place, things were looking good for the club and county teams.

Thanks to some fine running by James Keenan, who was 39th, the strong-finishing Liam McGreehan O’Grady who was 56th, and young Cillian Gogarty who finished 60th, the D&D lads claimed the silver medals in the club category, and were part of the county team which took home the gold medals.

The Boys Under-16 race saw Charlie Eccles finish 45th against some quality athletes, while Tadhg Gogarty was 52nd. Both of these athletes have a bright future.

Young Oliver Adamiak had his clubmates cheering as his 11th-place finish in the Boys Under-14 race saw him qualify for the All-Irelands later in the season. Oliver was the third scorer on the county team which won the bronze medals.

Closer to home, some D&D athletes were sharpening up for next weekend’s Louth Senior Cross-Country Championships by taking to the hilly slopes of Donore at last Saturday’s Oldbridge Parkrun.

Their first finisher in fourth place was Alan Wade who ran this tough 5K course in a useful 19:05, while Mary Leech covered the ground well to finish seventh in a lively 19:18. Club Captain Paddy Murphy was next in eighth spot in 19:27, followed by Yasmin Canning who was 13th in 20:45.

Also running were Stephen Floyd who was 43rd in 25:13, Emmet Steenson who was 68th in 27:42 and Jane O’Callaghan who finished 86th in 30:23.

Meanwhile, marathon trio Terri Durnin, Carmel Keenan and Gillian Farrelly took the first three places in Sunday’s Fr Murphy’s Marathon which was held in Athboy, Co Meath.

Durnin led the way, getting the win in 3:41:42, with Keenan running 3:44:32 and Farrelly completing the course in 3:54.

This could possibly be a first in Irish athletics to see all three podium place finishers coming from the one club.