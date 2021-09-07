Reality check for Boyne ahead of new campaign

Boyne scrum half Nick Smith, pictured being tackled by Enda Murphy of Dundalk in the Colm O'Shea Cup quarter-final, will be a key man for the Drogheda side this season. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

SEAPOINT 27

BOYNE 5

BOYNE’S away trip to Killbogget Park in south Dublin to take on Seapoint on Saturday last was a serious learning curve in experiencing what it will take to compete at Junior 1 ‘A’ level again.

The home side were never threatened during this game and their Division 1A status was certainly evident in their slickness and cohesion.

Boyne did open well for the first 15 minutes, allowing the home side to register just two penalties during this spell to take a 6-0 lead. Thereafter, though, they struggled to hold their opponents and rarely posed any significant danger to the home team.

Seapoint went on to increase their lead through their centre who scored under the posts following some excellent inter play by the backs. They converted this score to bring them to 13 points.

Boyne did manage to manage to prevent any further scores before half-time and after the break they raised their game at the start for a spell and gained good field position.

They forced a penalty which they chose to kick for the posts to put them on the scoreboard. Their effort failed, however, and Seapoint continued to force the pace of the game.

Another series of phases led to their next score which came from good work by the forwards to touch down for their second try. They added the extra points with the conversion to push their score out to 20.

Boyne’s woes continued when another move by Seapoint, this time involving the backs, ended with their centre crossing for his second try and his side’s third to take the score to 27-0.

In fairness Boyne’s efforts didn’t relent and they did get some reward when Caoimhe Hickey scored their only try of the game which they didn’t manage to convert.

Overall, Seapoint were superior in all departments and their 22-point margin of victory was fully justified.

Boyne did have some setbacks going into this game when their out half Kevin McCleery had to cry off with an injury received during the week.

In less than two weeks’ time Boyne will enter the serious side of their season when they travel to play Clondalkin in their first Leinster League Division 1B league game.

Whilst this result halted their excellent start to the season, it will still help prepare them for the challenge ahead in their own division.