Ratoath reach Croke Park semi-final with narrow win over Rhode in Navan

Eamonn Wallace of Ratoath, left, celebrates with teammate Daithi McGowan after the AIB Leinster GAA Football Senior Club Championship quarter-final match between Ratoath and Rhode at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

RATOATH 0-11

RHODE 0-9

RATOATH recorded a maiden victory in the Leinster SFC in this quarter-final at Páirc Tailteann last Sunday.

It was the first win by a Meath outfit in the competition since Dunboyne beat Shelmaliers in 2018 and Ratoath now have a semi-final date with Westmeath champions The Downs at Croke Park the week after next.

It proved a dour struggle throughout with Ratoath’s greater scoring ability proving crucial. The Offaly champions relied far too heavily on Niall McNamee and all of his seven points came from placed balls. That left Rhode only managing two points from play, one in each half, a meagre tally at any level.

The visitors led 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time but a lethargic Ratoath upped the tempo considerably when wind assisted in the second half. Rhode did double their advantage within 90 seconds of the restart but it was the hosts who produced a much more solid display throughout the second half.

Ratoath were level by the 37th minute and were never headed after a fine score from Dáithí McGowan pointed them ahead on 42 minutes. They stretched that advantage to three by the 50th minute and that was enough to sustain them until the final whistle.

The Meath champions were ahead from a Keith McCabe point within a minute of the start and McGowan stretched the lead from a free that resulted in a black card for Páraic Sullivan.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Rhode hit three successive points, Niall McNamee landed two frees and midfielder Conor McNamee accounted for the other point on 17 minutes which left the teams level at 0-3 apiece.

Eamon Wallace restored the Ratoath lead but another brace of McNamee frees left Rhode ahead by the minimum at half-time.

Full-forward Aaron Keelaghan extended the lead on the restart before Wallace and McNamee swapped scores.

Ratoath were beginning to enjoy a far greater share of possession at that stage and pointed frees from McGowan and Jack Flynn left the teams level. David Brady’s team created a number of good chances after that without any reward on the scoreboard. Cian Rogers produced an opening for Bryan McMahon and with a goal on the corner-forward elected to offload instead of shooting and his intended pass was intercepted.

Bobby O’Brien then saw a point effort come off the woodwork and Rogers hit a wide before McGowan with a fine score from the left wing eventually edged Ratoath in front. Cian O’Brien added another point but Ratoath were then reduced to 14 after Wallace was black carded.

Rhode, who forwards were starved of possession for large portions of the second half, were unable to take advantage, though they did reduce the deficit to a single point following another brace of scores from McNamee.

However, McMahon sealed Ratoath’s passage when converting from a mark on 58 minutes.

There was a somewhat acrimonious finish with Ratoath manager David Brady again in the wars after an exchange of verbals with a couple of Rhode players.

Brady was red carded in the Meath final following his spat with opposite number Conor Gillespie but had his one match ban rescinded following an appeal.

RATOATH: Darragh McPartland; Ciarán Ó Fearraigh, Conor McGill, Ben Wyer; Brian Daly, Eamon Wallace 0-2, Gavin McGowan; Dáithí McGowan 0-3 (1f), Ben McGowan; Cian Rogers 0-1f, Jack Flynn 0-1f, Keith McCabe 0-1; Bobby O’Brien 0-1, Cian O’Brien 0-1, Bryan McMahon 0-1m. Subs: Pádraic Byrne for McCabe (53), Andrew Gerrard for Daly (56), Conor Rooney for O’Brien (60).

RHODE: Kenneth Garry; Gareth McNamee, Jake Kavanagh, James McPadden; Dylan Kavanagh, Brian Darby, Keith Murphy; Conor McNamee 0-1, Alan McNamee; Anton Sullivan, Ruairí McNamee, Ciarán Heavey; Páraic Sullivan, Aaron Kellaghan 0-1, Niall McNamee 0-7f. Subs: Stephen Bannon for P Sullivan (HT), Darren Garry for Heavey (38), Paul McPadden for G McNamee (48), Shane Sullivan for A McNamee (60).

REFEREE: Seamus Mulhare (Laois).