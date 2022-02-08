Rampant Boyne are closing in on the title

Scorekeeper Eamon Cooney was the busiest man in Shamrock Lodge on Sunday as Boyne recorded a fine tally against a poor Carlow side.

Robbie Vallejo dodges the final tackle before scoring a try for Boyne against Carlow on Sunday afternoon.

Oisin Howell rushes in to congratulate teammate Pat Shuttleworth after he powered over the line against Carlow on Sunday.

BOYNE 53

COUNTY CARLOW

THAT rugby is very much alive down on the Ballymakenny Road was evident on Sunday when yet another huge crowd turned out to witness three games in which Boyne teams were involved.

The U20s kicked of the days rugby when they faced National University Galway and following a first half in which they found themselves 17-0 in arrears, a great second-half performance saw them win 19-17 off virtually the final play of the game.

The 2nd XV followed, but they were on the receiving end of a last-minute Carlow try to lose on a 17-12 scoreline.

The main feature of the day followed and Boyne 1sts were facing one of the two sides who registered wins over them in the first round of this league.

County Carlow overturned a substantial Boyne lead in Oak Park to dent their league ambitions and coach Vic Ball was determined not to let the same fate befall his side on this occasion.

This was evident right from the kick-off when Boyne opened with great gusto with fast, open rugby which blitzed the visitors.

On a bitterly cold day when thermals were required, Boyne certainly warmed the hearts of those who braved the chill with scintillating rugby throughout, scoring eight tries in the process.

It has to be conceded that Carlow were seriously inferior to the team who faced Boyne in the first series. However, the home side had to play what was in front of them and they proceeded to demolish the visitors in all facets of play.

There was much to admire about the Boyne performance, with their forwards playing as an effective entity in every facet. They were in control of the set scrum and masters of the lineout, while their ruck and maul was superb in feeding a backline who used the possession productively in scoring almost at will.

Boyne were on the scoreboard within seven minutes when, following a series of phases, their forwards made great progress to bring play deep into Carlow territory.

Out half Michael Briscoe wrong-footed the visitors defence to make a break and released winger Eoghan Duffy who sprinted away and crossed for the try. Karl Keogh didn’t make the difficult conversion.

Whilst Boyne were in dominant mode, they had to defend a Carlow attack which saw their winger chase a kick and gather to race for the corner. He was tackled into touch in goal and Boyne had a relieving 22-metre drop out. However, out half Briscoe had his kick blocked down and a frantic defence scrambled to clear the danger.

These were rare attacking moments for the visitors, though, and Keogh landed a penalty to increase his side’s lead to eight points.

Boyne’s next try came in the 23rd minute when a break by centre Jack Mitchell was supported by winger Kevin McCleery who chipped the defence, gathered and scored under the posts. This try was converted by Keogh to take Boyne to 15 points.

The home side were now rampant and with Hugh Carolan and Rory Hennessy continuously making great carries deep into the oppositions half, centre Mitchell was the beneficiary and was Boyne’s next try scorer.

They failed to convert on that occasion, but that man Duffy sprung to life again just before half-time when he intercepted inside his own 22’ and sprinted away for a try under the posts which was converted to leave the half-time score 29-0.

Carlow had their best moments during the opening period of the second half and did put some pressure on the Boyne defence, but the home side managed to contain the 10-minute spell before going on to completely control proceedings for the remainder of the game.

Full back Robbie Vallejo continued the scoring rout with two tries and there were further touchdowns by Ciaran Smith and Pat Shuttleworth, with Briscoe converting two of these to bring the closing score to 53-0.

This was an excellent display of football by Boyne but, for whatever reason the opposition presented weak resistance and there is no doubt they will face sterner tests in their final two games.

Next Sunday Boyne travel to Cill Dara in their penultimate league game and just two league points separate them from pursuers Wicklow at the top of the table.

Boyne: Robbie Vallejo; Kevin McCleery, Jack Mitchell, Joe Sweeney, Eoghan Duffy; Michael Briscoe, Nick Smith; Paddy Prendergast, Pat Shuttleworth, Hugh Carolan; Sean Callan, Oisín Howell; Rory Hennessy, Collie Joyce-Ahearn, Karl Keogh. Replacements: Mattew O‘Callaghan, Tadgh O’Reilly, Ciarán Smith, Graeme McQuillan, Ruairi Hickey.

Table

PWDLFAPts

Boyne1210 237822149

Wicklow1210 226817247

Co Carlow127 520019833

Cill Dara126 621822731

Mullingar125 725825425

Tullow114 722320624

Longford114 720621420

Clondalkin121 111554146