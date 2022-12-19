Race director yelps at the sight of rainfall

It's not very often that a race director lets out a yelp of joy at the sight of rainfall, especially when it's only a couple of hours away from race start.

However, given the recent baltic conditions, it was a close run thing as to whether our Lennon Solar Christmas 5k could go ahead last Sunday morning.

Thankfully, the temperatures rose and the icy conditions eased enough for this great little race to go ahead.

The sight of close on 500 runners making their way around the Lourdes Stadium would gladden any athletics fan's heart and this year's race was a real cracker.

Last year's winner Kieran Kelly from Raheny Shamrocks AC set off at a cracking pace, closely followed by our own Tadhg Donnelly who's home on holiday from his athletic scholarship in Iona State.

Barely 14 minutes later, this pair were back on the track with Kelly holding a slim lead of about 10 metres on Donnelly.

Despite Donnelly's heroic efforts to draw level with Kelly, his opponent surged again to come home a deserving winner for the second year in a row, in a useful 15:08.

Donnelly is starting to find some form at last and his 15:11 clocking is a platform to move on from over the next few months.

Young Christopher Keenan was our next finisher in 5th place over, in a lively 15:45, which saw him win the Junior Men's race in some style.

With Rodney Thornton 11th in 16:52 and Andrew Logue 47th in 20:15, this quartet made up our Men's team which placed second in their category, to a useful North East Runners squad.

In the Women's race, first home for D&D was Carmel Keenan, who finished 80th overall and second in her category in a solid 21:26, followed by Barbara Byrne who was 91st in 21:53.

With Eimer Knowles 92nd in 21:58, and Yvonne McMahon 100th in 22:17, these four made up our winning ladies’ team.

Other category prize-winners included Conor Cooney, Nuala Reilly and Giancarlo Orlandi.

Drogheda and District would like to thank it's main sponsor Lennon Solar, as well as the local Gardaí, Ambulance Service, and the many stewards and volunteers who made this year's event such a great success.

Earlier in the week, there were some fine performances from some of our sprint group at the Track and Field Live Meeting at the NIA in Abottstown.

In heat two of the U16 girls’ 60m, Lilli-Mai Coade finished third in 8:42, while Sofia Drakoulaki finished fourth in heat three in 8:76. Older sister Anastasia Drakoulaki won the women's 60m in 8:00, and her star continues to rise in the sprint events. Tony Corcoran was sixth in the men's 60m in 8:88 and shows promise over the shorter distances.

Later in the evening, Corcoran was fourth in heat one of the 400m in 1:08:07. Also running in the same race was Frank Cruise who finished fifth in 1:12:87. Paul Stuart ran well to win heat two of the 400m in 59:73, while Gerry O'Connor was fifth in 1:02:25. In the 800m, run over four laps of this tight, banked track, young Ciara O'Connor was second in her U16 girls’ 800m in 2:24:81. Club Captain Kerry O'Connor was fifth in her 800m race in 3:26:02.