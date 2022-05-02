Quickfire double for Ace girl Sophie

MORTON Stadium was bathed in sunshine for Day 1 of the North Leinster Schools track and field competition last Wednesday and after two years away from the track due to Covid, students were delighted to have a day off from the books to enjoy a bit of competition.

Ace AC had many athletes competing for various schools.

Greenhills were represented by Sholah Lawrence and Shruthi S. Prasaad. Both these girls were part of the winning Girls Minor 4x 100m relay team. Shruthi also eased through her individual heats and semi-finals in the Minor Girls 100m, finishing fourth in the final.

The Sacred Heart enjoyed more success when Eimear Cooney took silver in the Junior Girls 1500m, just behind Dearbhla Allen from St Peter’s AC.

Chloe Hanley showed real bravery in taking on for the first time the Junior Girls 75m hurdles and with more training and race practice she is sure to improve.

Drogheda Grammar School’s Sophie Garland won gold in the Senior Girls 100m after cruising though the heats. Caer Nì Ghibne also put in an impressive performance for her school in the Senior Girls 1500m, taking bronze.

St Mary’s DS athlete Rhys Clarke took on the Junior Boys mile, as did Ballymakeny’s Caoimhe McCleary in the equivelant girls race. Fergus Nolan did well for St Mary’s in the 1100m Minor Boys.

Danny Nugent, who represented St Joseph’s CBS, made it look so easy with a great victory in the Inter Boys 1500m and didn’t even look out of breath at the end. Niall Murray also put in an impressive run in this event for St Mary’s.

Following Danny and Niall in the very next race was Neil Culhane in the Senior Boys 1500m. Competing for St Oliver’s CC, he claimed a very comprehensive victory.

St Mary’s athletes Shea O’Donnell, Lorcan Forde Dunne and Niall Murray made up three quarters of the 4x 300m Inter Boys relay team and were rewarded with a bronze medal for their efforts.

Day 2 of the event was on Friday and Sophie Garland claimed her second gold, this time in the 200m, managing to make it look so easy.

Neil Culhane also charged home in first place in the Senior Boys 800m. Callum Sheedy, representing St Mary’s in the same event, also ran very well.

Sholah Laurence secured her second gold of the week, this time in her individual event the Minor Girls 800m. Sholah sat back comfortably in the pack for the first 500m, a trait that is becoming her signature mark. With 300m to go, however, she put the foot on the accelerator and took off.

Kate Culhane in the Junior Girls 800m, finished sixth after a very strong and confident performance.

Shea O Donnell won the Junior Boys 800m with a PB. Lorcan Forde Dunne was in second for most of this race, but got pipped on the line and ended up fourth.

Fergus Nolan, competing in the Minor Boys 800m, finished eighth out of 28 runners, while Niall Murray ran really well in the Inter Boys 800m, finishing 11th overall.

Chloe Hanley participated in her first Junior 200m event and led out the Sacred Heart girls in their 4x100m relay team alongside Eimear Cooney. They won their heat, but due to an unfortunate injury on their team they were forced to pull out of the final.

Danny Nugent made up part of the St Joseph’s 4x400m relay team.

Sunday saw the long-awaited return of the the Drogheda 10K and after a miserably wet and windy night there were decent running conditions.

Ian Marron was the first to cross the line for Ace in a super impressive time of 41.54. Mags Nugent was very close behind in 42.25 and won a category prize.

Angela Kearney sprinted to the line in 42.51, taking the the female over-50 top prize, along with second in the Louth Championship. She was also joined by her daughter Meadhbh Nolan and Debbie Lucey as part of the third -place team with Nolan coming across in 48.51 and Lucey 52.15.

Jamie Bull, Donal Nugent and David Robertson had times of 43.52, 47.37 and 48.44 respectively. Barry Hanley (49.20), junior member Oisin Lynch (56:00), Fiona Robertson (50.51), Carol Flynn (56.40) and Anne Marie García (58.24) also did well.