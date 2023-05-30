Quartet boost Holy Family Boxing Club fortunes as they do Drogheda proud in Poland

Davey Joyce of Holy Family Drogheda, pictured after winning the lightweight 60kg final at this year's IABA National Elite Championships, picked up a silver medal at the Feliks Stamm International Tournament in Poland last week. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

THERE’S been a great buzz around Holy Family BC this week after all four of their boxers won medals when representing their country at the Feliks Stamm International Tournament in Poland.

The action began last Wednesday with a hat-trick of wins for Davey Joyce, Eugene McKeever and Christopher O’Reilly.

At 60kg Joyce was very impressive as he stopped his Moldovan opponent in round two to progress to the semi-finals, with a medal now guaranteed.

Eugene McKeever also won through to the semi-finals after convincing beating a boxer from Uzbekistan and he too was now guaranteed at least a bronze.

Read more Tredagh Boxing Academy shine on the big stage

Perhaps the most impressive performance, however, came from Christopher O’Reilly who was in devastating form against a local Polish boxer, forcing three standing counts before his win was officially declared.

Meanwhile, Ricky Nesbitt had already been declared the 48kg champion on a walkover and was guaranteed a gold medal.

The semi-finals were due to take place on Thursday, but there was bitter disappointment for McKeever as a cut eye sustained in the last 20 seconds of his earlier fight forced him to withdraw from the bout against Ukraine’s Elvin Aliiev, ending any hope of upgrading his bronze medal to a silver or gold.

Joyce came out on the right side of a 3-2 split decision to win his semi-final against Poland’s Mikolaj Manka and went on to compete for gold, losing to Uzbekistani opponent Dilshod Abdumuridiv on a 4-1 decision and having to settle for a silver medal.

O’Reilly returned home with a bronze medal in the 75kg division after going the distance with Uzbekistan’s Nurislom Ismoilov in his semi-final but losing by a unanimous points decision.

Elsewhere, Irish U22 champion Davin Nevin – also of Holy Family – flew out to the Netherlands to box for Ireland in the Eindhoven Cup and has returned home with a bronze medal after losing to a Ukrainian opponent at the semi-final stage on Sunday.