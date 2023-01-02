Postman deliver for Drogheda & District AC

In a scene not unlike one of those films where the hero arrives just in time to save the day, the Postman turned up to round off a great year for Drogheda and District AC.

Held safely within his hand were the senior men's winning team medals from this year's Dublin marathon, which incorporated the National Marathon Championships.

To say that these medals were hard-earned, and, therefore, highly-cherished, would be a huge understatement, as these medals can't be bought, only paid for in sweat, out on the cold, windswept fields of Oldbridge Estate.

Our trio of Paul Smith (2:32), Brian Martin (2:34) and Ruaidhrí Nolan (2:37) ran their hearts out for each other, to defeat the powerhouse distance running clubs of Clonliffe Harriers, Raheny Shamrocks, and Donore AC, to take our club's first national senior team title.

With clubmates Colin Leonard and Robbie Keane also running sub 2:40 marathons in the last few months, the future is looking bright indeed for our masters’ athletes as the year turns.

While most people were resting up after over indulging on Christmas day, some of our athletes were in action on St Stephen’s day at the Robbie and Rita 5k which took place in Navan.

Our first finisher, in 50th place overall, was Liam McGreehan-O'Grady who ran the course in 20:02, with Brian Carrig next in 20:59.

Next in was Carmel Keenan in 21:12, which placed her second in category, followed by Barbara Byrne who finished third in category with her run of 22:02.

Backed up by the strong running Eimear Knowles, (22:02), this trio made up our bronze medal winning team in the women's race. There were category wins for Conor Cooney and Nuala Reilly, while Jim Nolan and Mike Staunton picked up category prizes.

New Year's day saw some of our athletes in action at the Tom Brennan 5k in the Phoenix Park, Dublin. Thanks to some fine running by Liam Mulligan, who finished seventh overall in a swift 15:08, and an eye opening ninth place finish by Christopher Keenan in 15:46, things were looking good for our men's team who were up against some strong Dublin teams.

When it comes to reliability, our third scorer, Kieran McGrath, can always be counted on to do the business. McGrath dug in deep and closed out the scoring with a strong finishing mile to cross the line in 38th spot in a lively 17:15, which placed our lads third in the team placings.

In the women's race, Mary Leech took the honours in her category with a solid 18:45, as did Yasmin Canning who dipped under the 20-minute mark when finishing in 19:58. Fiona Kenna took home a second in category prize with her run of 20:31. Also running was Paddy Murphy who's starting to move well and his time of 19:03 shows that he's on an upward curve at the moment.

Meanwhile, up in Dundalk, at the FASN 5k, Brian Martin had a solid run when finishing runner up in 16:34. Next, in 19th place, was Joe Carroll who crossed the line in 22:35, followed by Andrea McArdle who was 21st in 23:23. Also running was Mary Kinsella who was 24th in 24:02.

To top off a busy week, some news just in on results for Aoife Mundow, our ultra-distance specialist, who did a 24-hour race last night – ‘24 Uair Trasna na mBlianta 2022’.

This track race started at midday on New Year's Eve and finished at midday on New Year's day. Mundow was the overall winner with a total distance of 211.386 km (528 laps of a track plus about 200m), second place was 80 laps behind (32.4 km behind). Mundow also broke the 100 mile track record with a time of 16 hours, 38 minutes and 25 seconds.