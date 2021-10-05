Peter leads Dunleer charge in Darver

THE Novice men and ladies plus juvenile Louth Championships were a great success for Dunleer Athletic Club on Sunday in Darver and huge credit must go to the Louth Athletics committee on a great event. The Dunleer AC Novice men were led home by Peter Meegan to secure bronze in the club team section, while the Novice ladies were unlucky to finish just out of the medals on this occasion. The juveniles had huge success in many age groups, with county titles going to Seán Connaughton under 18, Meabh Eakin under 18, Cliodhna Reilly under 12, Fiadhna King under 10 and Cormac Greene under 12. Jade Townsend won the under 8 non Championship race while Stanley Lavery was 2nd in the boys under 8. Silver individual medals went to Dáire Mathews under 14 and Matthew Fitzpatrick under 16, with Bronze medallists Megan Mc Evoy under 14 and Lucy Sheridan under 16, rounding off a fantastic medal tally for Dunleer AC. Team medals were awarded to the boys under 12, girls under 12, boys under 14 and Novice Men.