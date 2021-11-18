Paul’s seventh heaven after top-class run

Anna Isgro (who is from Italy) and Mick Aylward pictured after finishing the Mullingar Marathon.

FOR most athletes worth their salt, there’s nothing like the deep seated satisfaction that comes from drawing up a plan, putting it into action and then reaping the rewards, knowing that you can have no regrets if the wheels come off for some reason.

Last Saturday certainly tasted sweet for Drogheda & District AC’s Paul Smith who has put himself through the mill recently in his efforts to gain selection for the Irish team which took part in the North /South International Cross Country race which took place in Belfast.

All those early morning miles around the hilly slopes of Oldbridge Estate, and the countless Mile repetitions done under the watchful eye of the unforgiving stopwatch, were about to be put to the test.

Ahead of Smith lay 8K of undulating parkland with some tricky turns to be negotiated, and this course wasn’t for the faint-hearted, but Smith was up for the challenge.

Once the starter’s pistol sounded, Smith was off like a man possessed and was always close to the front of the field.

Despite being up against the best Masters athletes that this country has to offer, he drove himself up the steep hills and held his ground when the challenges came towards the end of the race to finish in 7th place overall and third place finisher in the Men’s Over-40 category.

This groundbreaking run has really propelled Smith up the Irish Masters rankings and was just reward for all his hard work.

Also representing their country was Nuala Reilly, one of the fiercest competitors in Irish athletics, and for many years queen of the Irish Masters racing circuit.

Reilly just loves to get stuck in and relishes a challenge, and on this occasion she kept a cool head and picked off many of her younger opponents one by one, working herself up the field, and her efforts greatly helped her Women’s Over-60 team as they did battle with their northern counterparts over this tough to run 6K race.

As ever, Reilly was modest about her run afterwards, but it’s her passion for athletics which is so infectious and her ability to instill belief in her fellow runners which makes her a priceless addition to any squad.

Club captains Paddy Murphy and Yasmin Canning travelled to Belfast as the support crew and took part in the Parkrun which was run earlier that morning, over a slightly different course. Murphy produced the goods and ran the 5K course in a lively 19:22, while Canning had a solid run in 20:05.

Also running was Conor Cooney, one of the cleverest racers about, and he finished well up the field, but more importantly got to keep an eye on potential rivals for places on the Irish team when he moves into a new age category next year. There’s no one better at strategic planning than Cooney when it comes to racing!

Meanwhile, last Friday evening saw a return to the glory days of local athletics when the Louth Juvenile Cross-Country Championships were held at our grounds in Newtownstalaban.

In truth, this evening of ultra-competitive racing was everything that’s good about people who are passionate about their sport coming together and putting on a top-class show for the close to 500 people who turned up.

While the incredibly mild weather helped, it was the attention to detail put in by the willing stewards and officials which delivered perhaps the best evening’s racing this writer has seen in a long time.

The schedule ranged from Under 10, 12, 14, and 16 and each team of four had to run either 200m or 400m individually and there’s no holding back on the pace when it comes to Juveniles.

Drogheda & District’s young runners did their club proud, running their hearts out to the roars of their excited parents and coaches.

Last Saturday, at the Oldbridge Parkrun, Paul Reilly delivered another quality performance when finishing 7th in a useful 20:15 and on this showing he should go sub 20 minutes soon if the ground stays good. Next in was Stephen Floyd in 29th place in 25:10, followed by Linda Cruise who was 44th in 27:14, while Martin Woods was 49th in 27:33.

Also running were Michelle Egan who was 69th in 31:58, while Hannah Egan was 70th in 31:59.

Further afield, at the Mullingar Marathon, training partners Anna Isgro and Mick Aylward were taking on the daunting challenge of running 26 miles.

Thankfully, both athletes coped well with the unseasonably warm conditions and Isgro took home the bragging rights when finishing in 3:56:59, with Aylward not far behind in 3:59:31.