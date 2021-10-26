O’Toole/Baird in the frame

Tom O'Toole made his first appearance for Ireland during the summer. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

TOM O’Toole and Ryan Baird will each be hoping to add to their tally of international caps in the coming weeks after being named in Andy Farrell’s squad for rugby’s Autumn Nations Series.

Drogheda-born prop O’Toole made his Ireland debut during the Vodafone Summer Series, while towering second row Baird – whose mum is from the town – has already played five times for his country.

The games against Japan (November 6th), New Zealand (13th) and Argentina (20th) will be played in front of capacity crowds at Aviva Stadium.