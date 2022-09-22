Next stop 3Arena as Drogheda MMA fighter Ciaran Clarke puts 5-0 record on the line!

Ciaran Clarke in action on his way to victory over Abou Tounkara in his previous fight last February. Picture: Lucan Noonan/BELLATOR MMA

Ciaran Clarke doing a different kind of 'training' at the summer Dublin MMA Fan Fest in the Square, Tallaght - where he met a familiar face. Picture: BELLATOR MMA

CIARÁN Clarke has never been one to get carried away by his achievements and relative fame – but even he has been taken aback by the scale of the publicity surrounding his latest fight, which takes place in Dublin’s 3Arena this Friday night.

The 27-year-old Droghedean will be on the main card for the second time as he fights French contender Georges Sasu at Bellator 285 – looking to extend his professional record to six wins from six in the featherweight division.

Ciarán found himself ‘on the telly’ last Wednesday when Virgin Media TV’s Deric Hartigan paid a visit to Drogheda’s Straight Blast Gym for the Ireland AM show – and for the past few months the Yellowbatter native has also had his face and body emblazoned on the side of a Luas train as part of the build-up to the big show.

“I would see the likes of Deric and Alan (Hughes) on the telly and then there they are coming to interview me in SBG in Drogheda!” Ciarán said, speaking to the Drogheda Independent.

“The ad on the Luas has been up since June and it’s still knocking around and I just thought it was brilliant.

“I had not got a clue about it until a friend told me he’d seen it. I thought it would be little – and then he sent the photos with the big face on the side of the Luas.

“It’s gas, I think, and people are still sending me photos.”

Not only that, but Ciarán has had a camera crew from Manifest Media following him for an upcoming programme which will raise money for local charity SOSAD.

But now, with the fight only days away, the media frenzy will start to die down and it’s time to get down to business.

Ciarán is staying in the Gibson Hotel, having arrived yesterday (Tuesday) ahead of the weigh-in and the last of the media work, and then Friday is fight night at last.

It’s been a long wait, coming 15 weeks after his bout with Sasu was originally announced – and some nine months since beating his previous opponent Abou Tounkara who had to retire after dislocating his shoulder.

“As the fight gets closer you have to keep your mind in check. I do a lot of praying and go to Mass as much as I can,” Ciarán reported.

“You’ll always have a few knocks and bruises and aches and pains, but it’s nothing to be worrying about. I’m feeling fit and healthy and looking forward to it.

“I’m tapering down now and going through the motions. I found out about the fight 15 weeks ago and have been in camp for 12, so all the hard work is done and I’m counting down the days.”

As well as his regular training at SBG with head coach John Kavanagh, Ciarán has been doing plenty of work back in Drogheda, some of it with boxer Eric Donovan whose EU title bout in Belfast takes place on Saturday, as this newspaper reported last week.

“Eric has his fight the night after and it’s been brilliant to train with him because he’s had a great career in boxing lasting 20 years or more,” said Ciarán.

“I finished the strength sessions with him this morning at Sean Kilroy Fitness and it’s great to be around like-minded people. He’s a good laugh as well which helps to break the monotony of the training.”

All the while Ciarán’s brother Daryl, himself a former amateur MMA fighter, is on hand with support and advice.

“He’s got a lot of roles,” said Ciaran. “He’s in my corner on the night and he’s there for me and I can talk to him about anything.”

So what will 25-year-old Parisian opponent Sasu bring to the table?

“I’ve watched YouTube clips of him. He’s fought professionally for a long time now and has had some good wins. He is 5 and 2 (five wins, two defeats) and I’m 5 and 0 – very similar records – and he is a tough opponent, but I’m focusing on myself.

“In my mind I’m always the underdog and I suppose I’m always out to prove a point to myself.

“You hear of fighters not taking it seriously, but I’m always training, I’m always trying to get better and I suppose that’s the perfectionist in me.

“That’s the biggest fear, that I’ll never be happy with what I’ve done – but hopefully I will be.

“Just to be on the main card with Olympians and World champions and ex UFC fighters is so exciting.

“I don’t want to be going in too confident, but it’s a massive bonus for me having the fight in the 3Arena because I feel the energy of the crowd and the 300-strong Drogheda supporters.

“The confidence comes from the training and I’ve left no stone unturned. Please God it will pay off because it would be great to get another win.”