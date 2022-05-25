New schools record for Ace runner Shea

MEMBERS of Ace AC have been reflecting on a hectic week of competition which saw a huge medal haul and fantastic results all round.

Starting the week off on Wednesday last was day one of the Leinster Schools Track & Field in Morton Stadium, Santry, where the secondary school students did themselves and their schools proud.

St Mary’s DS saw Shea O’Donnell come home in first place in the junior boys’ 800m, setting a new schools record at 2:01.56 and securing qualification for the All-Irelands in Tullamore on June 4. Shea has also been invited to register for the selection of the Tailteann Games panel.

Lorcan Forde Dunne, also running for St Mary’s, came fourth in Leinster in the Junior 800m for boys and set a new PB.

Sholah Lawrence, running for Greenhills, Drogheda, is now a Leinster schools champion over 800m in the minor girls’ category after winning in a time of 2:21. She also competed with Shruthi S Prasaad in the 4x100m Minor Girls relay, where they finished just outside the medals in fourth place.

Sacred Heart student Eimear Cooney finished in the silver medal position in the Junior Girls 1500m and her superb efforts throughout the school year saw her awarded Athlete of the Year and Sport Star of the Year at the Sacred Heart awards ceremony last Tuesday.

On Friday it was time for the younger athletes to lace up and compete in the Tullyallen Schools Cross-Country event. It’s late in the year for cross-country, but Tullyallen National School ensured a fun day for competitors.

Chloe Cooney, who was running for St Mary’s Parish Primary School, took gold in her sixth class girls race.

Another highlight was when Carla Walsh – also running for St Mary’s – took part in the fourth class girls race and finished in fourth place. This was a fantastic finish from an athlete who is growing stronger each week thanks to consistent hard work in training.

Saturday saw day two of the Leinster Schools event in Morton Stadium in Santry.

Sophie Gartland, who had been unwell of late, turned up to run for the Drogheda Grammar School and finished third in both the 100m and 200m sprints – fantastic results from an athlete who was under the weather.

Neil Culhane put in another gutsy performance as he tackled the senior boys’ 800m for St Oliver’s CC. He ran comfortably for most of the race but made a very tactical move with just 100m to go and clinched the gold medal.

Caer Ni Ghibne ran in the Senior girls’ 1500m for Drogheda Grammar and finished in third place – another super result.

Danny Nugent was the last of the Ace athletes to compete on Saturday for St Joseph’s in the intermediate boys 1500m. His constant hard work paid off as he won the silver medal.

Then, on Sunday, Cliodhna Nolan, Caer Ni Ghibne and Oisin and Ruarcan O Gibne attended the National League in Belfast, competing for Louth.

Cliodhna ran in the 400m, a distance she is growing quite fond of, put in a tremendous effort and finished in fifth place.

It was a pleasure to see Oisín O Gibne back after taking a break from competition and he run very well in his 1500m.

Saturday’s success wasn’t enough for Caer as she competed in both the 800m – where she finished fifth – and made up part of the 4x400m team that came fourth.

Ruarcan O Gibne’s first event was the 3k Steeplechase where he finished first in the first division, and he also made up part of the second-place 4x100m relay team.