New Dundalk RFC head coach Pat Kenny content with preparations for the new season

New Dundalk RFC head coach Pat Kenny has been steadily building towards the start of a new season since taking over from Dave Fearon last month.

Kenny brings a strong CV to Mill Road. He has worked in the past as a Community Development Officer for Leinster Rugby as well as a coach at Clongowes Wood College. Living in Ardee, the Wicklow-native has previous managerial experience with AIL sides Navan and Old Belvedere.

While Kenny initially announced former player Colin Corkery as part of his coaching ticket, he has added Enda Murphy as forwards coach and former player Gareth Lynch as S&C coach. Lynch, in particular, brings a wealth of experience back to Dundalk having worked with the Canadian men’s sevens’ squad.

“We started back last Tuesday, before that we had a four-week conditioning block which the lads really bought into and that will be invaluable going forward. Now it’s time to get into the match prep, we have a game on the 19th (a friendly against Belfast side CIYMS) so we’re just gearing up for that but we’re going well,” said Kenny.

Speaking on his coaching ticket, Kenny felt that they really helped in terms of recruitment, especially when approaching players who may have opted out last season.

Dundalk are, in many ways, a sleeping giant of Leinster rugby. Having reached AIL status, the club have fallen down to the second tier of the Leinster League and while Kenny is relishing the challenge of revitalising the team, there is a lot of work to be done.

“They came down when Covid hit and then lost a lot of experienced players who would have maybe given another two or three years to the club. There is a bit of a gap there and we are conscious of the age profile of the squad, we are trying to get a lot of the younger lads into that, but it’s like anything a new voice in will give everyone a lift and the lads have bought into what we’re doing and how we’re going about it. I’m hopeful that it’s been a tough couple of years but we’re turning a corner and we need to do it on the pitch.”

While the start of the season is still over six weeks away, without any games played, the question of promotion or survival felt somewhat redundant at this stage, but Kenny knows it’s a tough season ahead. Especially with a local derby to kick things off on September 22. He is taking confidence from last season’s performances.

“When you can go down to Wicklow and beat them and then beat Tullow, I know the potential is there, obviously numbers is a big thing for us and the starting XV like any club needs to be strong and then it comes down to what do you have behind that. And that’s the goal for me, to strengthen what comes behind that.

“We travel to Shamrock Lodge to face Boyne under lights on the first night of the season, “The league won’t be easy, with Boyne coming down and Kilkenny coming down, add in the likes of Cill Dara and Athy who are quite strong and De La Salle Palmerston coming up, it’s a tough league. While we have a good squad there are improvements that need to be made,” he added.