National medals for host club Bellurgan

BELLURGAN Wheelers had the honour of hosting the Cycling Ireland National Cross-Country Mountain Bike Championships in Bellurgan Park last weekend.

The best mountain bikers across the land arrived at the picturesque Bellurgan Park to compete for the national title across all age groups.

The mountain bike trails at this venue are some of the best in the country and head course builder Robbie Duffy had the course in fine order.

The weekend’s racing started with some non-championship events, namely the races for the Under 6, 8 and 10-year-olds.

Two of the local hopefuls - namely Logan McAreavey and Jacob Trainor - took their place in the Boys under-8s event and had a superb race.

Sunday saw all the championship races proceed, with lots of local riders taking part.

First up were the Girls Under-12s where Eire McCrystal of the host club Bellurgan Wheelers took an excellent silver medal.

There was a great battle in the Under-14 Boys competition and Rían McCrystal of Bellurgan Wheelers finished with a sprint finish for third, while another local rider - Oliver O Shaughnessy of Cuchulainn CC - had an excellent ride to place fifth.

Race of the day was in the M40 class which again saw the locals well represented.

PJ Hynes and Conor Campbell of Cuchulainn performed superbly and had a great tussle, with PJ holding on for silver and Conor claiming bronze.

Bellurgan Wheelers would like to thank Bellurgan Park for the use of their grounds to host the Cycling Ireland National Mountain Biking Championships. It was an incredible location which provided a stunning race venue for the weekend.