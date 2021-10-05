Mulligan storms to cross-country win

THE first leg of the trilogy of county cross country championships, the Novice Championship took place last Sunday at the GAA Centre in Darver. Conditions on the day were dry and bright, but the strong blustery wind would make for some tough running conditions as the athletes tired in the later stages of the race. In the first race of the day, the Women’s 3K, run over 2 laps of a course which was in pristine condition, Eva Cummins was very much to the fore for Drogheda & District AC, leading out their girls as the field stretched out over the first lap which was run at a fast pace. Cummins was now third and with the eventual winner, an Ardee AC athlete, away and clear it was all about trying to secure the silver medal and keeping the scoring low in the team competition. A little further back, the trio of Helen Dillon, Sabrina Kierans and Karen Delaney were battling it out for the remaining team places with Andrea McCabe close behind and the pressure was on in spades. As is often the case in Championship racing, the result is in doubt right up to the finish and thanks to Cummins’ explosive change of pace over the last 100 metres, the silver medal was coming home with her to Drogheda. With only 2 points between North East Runners and Drogheda and District as the scoring runners entered the last half lap, it was time to deliver the goods or go home empty-handed. With Dillon, Kierans and Delaney finishing 7th, 8th and 9th respectively, it was all down to an anxious wait as the officials totalled up the points. Alas on this occasion, the Drogheda girls lost out by the narrowest of margins but took home the silver medals. Others who did trojan work, pushing back some of the scorers from other clubs, were Andrea McCabe, Yvonne McMahon, Michelle Egan and Kerry McHugh and it’s this sort of commitment to the team cause which makes the D&D club so strong. A few minutes later it was the turn of the 24 athletes from D&D to toe the line in what turned out to be one of the best Men’s Novice races in the past few years. From the moment the starter’s pistol sounded, young Liam Mulligan made his intentions clear, taking his place in the leading pack as they made their way round the first of this 4 lap race which covered 6K in total. At the half-way point, it was down to about six athletes as to who would claim the all important medals, but things were about to change dramatically. Mulligan decided to stretch out the field and with just over a lap to go it was between himself and one other athlete as to who would claim the title. Going out on the last lap, Mulligan made his move, opening up some daylight on his opponent. Such was the decisiveness of the move that Mulligan went on to open up a gap of close on 100 metres over the closing lap to come home a worthy and very popular winner, to the squeals of delight from his enthusiastic parents who were waiting at the finish. Further back, Sean Toner, Eric Clinton and Cyril Stack were putting it up to their rivals from North East Runners and like the Women’s race, it was going to be nip and tuck all the way in the battle for team honours. Close behind, Robert Caffrey, John Reilly and Johnny O’Brien were putting the work in, pushing their rivals downing the pecking order in an effort to help the team scorers take the gold medals. With D&D’s trio of Toner, Clinton and Stack holding their places right to the line, it was clear that the team honours were going to rest in Dundalk for the next year, but there’s no disgrace in being beaten by a very useful squad from North East Runners. Later that day, the Juvenile races commenced with the U10 boys where Ollie Darcy took the lead in the early stages to romp home champion over the 800m, showing a clean pair of heels to his DSG competitor. His gold medal, backed up by Seamie Sheridan (7th), Kealan Gaughran Rami (17th) and Sé Callaghan (21st), contributed to the U10 boys taking home the bronze team prize. The U14 boys saw Oliver Adamiak take the individual bronze with a strong run, and backed up by teammates Christian Kelly (6th), Killian Sheridan (8th), James Traynor (15th) the Drogheda boys took home the bronze team prize. Gold was the team colour for the U16 girls, with Sofia Drakoulaki (5th), Noelle Ryan (6th), Niamh Carroll (8th) and Hannah Halton (10th) all working well together. Not to be outdone, the U16 boys team had a super performance, with Charlie Eccles taking individual bronze, followed by a strong team of Jack McGinn (11th), Cormac Russell (12th) and Darragh Callaghan (13th) which resulted in a silver team medal. The last race of the day was the U18 boys and here Christopher Keenan ran superbly from the gun to score the bronze individual placing despite being out of age, and along with brother James Keenan (6th) and Matthew O’Shea (7th) took gold in the team competition. Elsewhere, Carmel Keenan, Barbara Byrne and David Birch ran in last Saturday’s Galway Bay Marathon. Keenan in particular had a strong, controlled run which saw her cross the line in a solid 3:43:42 which was only seconds off her PB time, and she took the honours in the Women’s Over 50 category. Byrne was next in 3:51:10, a 42-second PB, which saw her finish runner up in the Women’s Over 50 section. Training partner David Birch was going well until the 20-mile mark when some blisters set in, but he stuck to his task and completed the course in 3:56:52.