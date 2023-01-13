Louth

Men’s archers complete clean sweep in barebow event at DkIT

CúChulainn Archers and DkIT started off the new year with the third leg of their winter series taking place in the DkIT’s Sports Arena on January 7.

Archers came from all over the country to take part, from Cork to Antrim, from Dublin to Galway and all counties in between.

CúChulainn and DkIT did well with Adria Quinn taking gold in the women's compound and Neil Keeble (gold), Enda Murray (silver) and Alex Finn (bronze) making it a clean sweep of the men's barebow.

Anne Marie Murray took silver in the women's barebow with Rose Anne O'Donnell taking bronze. Brendan Forde came fourth in men's recurve with Seán Murphy coming in in seventh.

Éamonn Rogers came in in sixth place in men's compound, with Fiachra Judge in 11th followed by Shay Barry, Kevin Donnelly and John Keenan.

The leaderboard is now changing from leg to leg, with interest increasing as each competition comes along. The next leg – the second last – will be held on Saturday, January 28.

CúChulainn Archers run beginner courses throughout the year. Enquiries to cuchulainnarchers@hotmail.com.

