Meabh is Glenmore AC’s Queen of Kilkenny

A group of six Glenmore athletes made the two and a half hour journey in glorious winter sunshine to Gowran, Co. Kilkenny to compete in the uneven age cross country championships on Sunday last.

Meabh Walsh put in the performance of the Championship in the girls u11 1500m race. She ran in the lead group from the start, in a field of 177 athletes, making her way from 12th place to finish in 5th place, claiming a much coveted individual medal. Meabh was also first home for Louth and second home for Leinster, helping the Leinster team to a gold medal. Superb running from an outstanding athlete!

Next up was the Glenmore u11 boys team of Calum Murphy, Patrick Duffy, Dylan Murphy & Oisin Gallagher. The boys qualified for the National Championships in 4th place from Leinster. Calum Murphy led the team from the start, gaining from his experience a few weeks previously at the Even age championships. Calum had a strong run throughout to finish in 52nd place overall, amongst 175 boys, and second home for the Louth team. He was followed home by Patrick Duffy, Dylan Murphy & Oisin Gallagher. Together the team improved on their performance from the Leinsters. The future of cross country running is bright for this group of boys.

Last up for Glenmore AC was James Dunne competing in u17s 5000m. James ran well, also building on his experience from the championships a few weeks previously.

Glenmore AC coaches and committee would like to congratulate all these athletes on some super performances across the championships.