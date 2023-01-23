McMahon throws a PB for Blackrock AC

Blackrock AC are planning for a successful 2023, and are starting the year with great excitement.

In her first competitive outing of the year, Aoibhinn McMahon competing for Blackrock AC got her 2023 season off to a perfect start last Sunday, January 14, competing in the shot putt at the 123.ie national junior and U23 championships. Aoibhinn threw a personal best with a 4kg shot of 12.78m to place second in the U23 championships.

Elsewhere, the club are gearing up to host their annual cross-country races on January 29 at Geraldines GFC, Haggardstown. Racing starts at 12 noon, with races for all age groups at uneven intervals from U7-U19, and an adult’s Fit For Life run to close out the day.

New members to the club are always welcome with training taking place on Monday evenings at Dundalk Sports Centre – 6pm-7pm for ages 6-8, and 6 30pm – 7 30pm for ages 9+; and Thursday evenings at 6pm at DkIT Sport for all age groups.