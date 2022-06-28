‘Master’ful runs by Drogheda spinters

Drogheda & District AC's Boys U16 relay team - Darragh Callaghan, Jamie O'Reilly, Ben Wallner and Cormac Russell - with their gold medals at the Louth Relay Championships.

Karl Carton took the silver medals in the 100m and 200m at the Northern Ireland Masters Track and Field Championships in Belfast.

THEre has been no let-up in the busy athletics calendar of late, with Drogheda & District athletes in action at no fewer than eight events in the last seven days, mainly on the road racing circuit and also at track & field events.

Sunday saw the National Senior Track and Field Championships take place at a windswept Santry Stadium, where three D&D athletes were up against the best runners that Ireland has to offer.

First up was Shane Smyth, competing in Heat 5 of the men’s 400m. Despite the blustery conditions which made even pace running near impossible, Smyth held good form and finished 6th in a solid 53:67.

Jordan Kelly, running in Heat 2 of the Men’s 800m, placed 6th in 2:05:98 and that’s a result that will have encouraged him as he returns to full fitness after injury.

Young Liam Mulligan got to experience his first senior championships when lining up for the Men’s 1500m.

Mulligan has had a great season so far and his 11th place finish in a lively 4:09:13 says a lot about how well this fine athlete is running at the moment.

The previous Sunday D&D’s Sprint Group were in action at the Northern Ireland Masters Track and Field Championships at the Mary Peters track in Belfast.

Mary Flanagan got the day off to a good start when taking silver in the W65 100m, while Karl Carton went one better when doing a double of sorts, taking the silver medals in his M50 100m and 200m events.

Not to be outdone, and to secure the bragging rights for the next few weeks, Carton’s training partner Frank Cruise did the elusive sprint double, taking gold in his 100m and 200m races.

Club sprint coach Gerry O’Connor rounded off the day when finishing strongly to take the silver medal in his M55 400m.

Day 2 of the Leinster Juvenile Championships took place on Sunday in Tullamore and Drogheda and District were well represented.

Killian Sheridan ran a solid 800m heat in the Boys U14 category, qualifying comfortably for the final, and Ciara O’Connor also qualified in the girls’ U15 800m with a comfortable run.

It was the turn of the sprinters next, with Lilli-mai Coade (U15) and Stevie Wong (U16) both getting through the heats well with final qualifying runs.

Charlie Eccles (U17) and Daniella Adebola (U16) also ran well in their 200m Heats, but both just missed out on a final spot.

Anastasia Drakoulaki’s U18 200m was a straight final and this talented runner got off to a flyer of a start and held good form all the way to the line, crossing in second spot for a well deserved silver medal to add to the gold (relay) and bronze (100m) won the previous day.

In the 200m finals Stevie Wong and Lilli-mai Coade ran strong races but were both narrowly edged out of the medal spots.

In the girls’ U16 long jump Daniella Adebola and Sofia Drakoulaki both jumped well, but were outside of the coveted medal spots.

Last up after a long delay were the 800m finals. Killian Sheridan got off to a great start, getting himself into the business end of the race after the frantic first 200m,

Sheridan went on to finish in eighth but was only two seconds outside the medals with a finishing time of 2:26, a massive personal best and a real breakthrough run for this promising young athlete.

Then it was time for Ciara O’Connor, who had forgone the 200m earlier in the day, to focus on the 800m,

Ciara got off to a flyer and led the field at the bell. With 200m to go she’d been passed by four of her competitors, but she gritted her teeth and fought back bravely to cross the line in third place, picking up a bronze medal and and All Ireland qualification in the process.

Closer to home, at the midweek Athletics Louth Track Relays, which were held in Bush, there were some close finishes in what turned out to be a very exciting evening of racing.

Relay racing is always full of drama, with the danger of the baton being dropped or a change-over taking place outside the permitted zone, so the crowds were kept on their toes for the evening.

D&D’s U16 girls’ had a double podium finish, with gold and bronze positions.

Strong running from Ciara O’Connor, Daniella Adebola, Lili-Mai Coade and Sofia Drakoulaki ensured that this quartet took the gold medals.

D&D’s bronze medalists were Meabh McCabe, Niamh Carroll, Nicole Kelly and Noelle Ryan.

Also taking the gold medals were D&D’s girls’ U18 squad, with Sophie Kinsella passing the baton to Sinead Leech, followed by Ciara Wall and then a powerful last leg by Anastasia Drakoulaki that brought the team home in first place.

Not to be outdone, Drogheda & District’s boys’ U16 quartet of Cormac Russell, Jamie O’Reilly, Darragh O’Callaghan and Ben Wallner combined well on their first outing as a relay team to take the gold medals.

Out on the roads, at last Friday’s St. Coca’s AC 5K, a large group of D&D distance runners were in action, lured by the chance of a new PB time over this lightning fast course.

The club’s first finisher in 15th place overall was Paul Smith who crossed the line in a noteworthy 15:32 – second in category.

Close behind in 23rd spot was Colin Leonard who finished in 15:49, followed by Tadhg Everitt-Thompson who was 37th in 16:13.

D&D’s first lady across the line was Mary Leech who had a terrific run to finish 134th overall and third in category with her run of 17:56.

This was quality running from Leech and her increased mileage in preparation for the upcoming Dublin Marathon is standing her in good stead.

Fiona Kenna finished strongly in 19:48, while Terri Durnin picked up a third in category prize with her run of 20:49. Also running well were Johnny Breen (16:38), John Reilly (17:26) and Sean Toner (17:09).

The previous evening, over at the Clonee 10K, Mike Staunton had to deal with warm conditions as he stuck to his task and finished 115th in a solid 51:09, while over in Dublin at the Docklands 5K Liam Farrell was 178th in 21:52.

Further north, at the Paddy Cheshire Memorial 5K in Dundalk, Shane Larkin ran well when finishing 15th overall in a useful 18:25.

Closer to home, at the weekly Oldbridge Parkrun, Rodney Thornton made a successful return to racing when winning the event in 17:54 and he looks to have put his injury difficulties behind him.

Next in was the ever-present Nuala Reilly who ran well to finish 30th overall in 25:53. In 31st place was David Thornton in 25:56, with Paul MacArdle 32nd in 26:15.