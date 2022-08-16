Lundon burns up the track for Drogheda

Mark O'Shea won the 800m at the National Masters Championships in Tullamore.

Andrea McCabe won a bronze medal in the 200m at the National Masters Championships.

DROGHEDA & District AC’s newest member Michael Lundon certainly hit the ground running with his new club as he took home a complete set of medals – gold, silver and bronze – from last Saturday’s National Masters Track & Field Championships.

Athletes faced sweltering heat at the Tullamore Harriers track in Offaly, and with the mercury in the thermometer touching 30 degrees this was going to be a tough day at the office, especially for those taking part in the distance events.

For the Drogheda & District sprint group members, these championships really are the highlight of the year.

Medals never come easy, and the price you pay can usually be measured in the sweat you’ve lost on the training ground in the months before.

Lundon, however, made a sensational debut at this level in the distinctive red singlet.

In the M4 200m he ran a good bend on his way to winning the gold medal in a speedy 26:53sec, and then went close to doing the sprint double, taking bronze in the 100m in 12:96.

Later in the day Lundon showed his versatility as an athlete when taking a silver medal in the 100m hurdles to complete a memorable debut.

Tony Corcoran was really up against it in his M5 100m but still ran a useful 13.81sec, finishing eighth in what turned out to be a fast race.

Training partner Frank Cruise, who’s got plenty of experience of competing at this level, ran well to take the silver medal in his M6 100m in 14.52, and a short while later he took the silver medal in his 200m race when finishing strongly in 30.47.

D&D’s only female competitor at these championships was Andrea McCabe who ran right to the line to claim the bronze medal in her W4 200m in 33.93.

In the M40 400m Paul Stuart gave it his all in a hotly contested race to place seventh in 58.28, and he’s had a good summer.

Sprint coach Gerry O’Connor ended the season on a high note when taking the bronze medal in his M5 400m in a solid 61.11.

In the middle distance events Mark O’Shea once again judged his race to perfection when taking a National gold medal in his M4 800m, crossing the line in 2:06.48 with something to spare in the tank.

A rejuvenated Conor Cooney, who’s now a happy man, having just passed into a new age category, raced well to take the gold medal in his M8 1500m in 6:29.70.

Later in the day, Cooney attemped to do the middle distance double, but had to settle for the bronze medal in his M8 800m, running a noteworthy 3.06:84 in blistering heat.

Meanwhile, over in Kells at last Friday’s Kells Heritage 5K, Robbie Keane had a solid run when finishing fifth overall and first in category, crossing the line in 16:47 on a course that cost the runners precious seconds due to the twists and turns involved.

Also running was Nuala Reilly who was second in category with her run of 25:34.

Closer to home, at Saturday’s Oldbridge Parkrun, club chairperson Ciara O’Reilly coped well with the heat and the sloping hills of Donore on what has to be one of the best parkrun courses in the country.

O’Reilly had a solid run to place 11th in 21:34, with James Lawlor finishing 12th in 22:11 and Paul MacArdle 31st in 25:40.