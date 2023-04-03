Louth schools dominate local schools’ rugby finals

The local schools’ rugby scene has been hectic recently with a series of blitzes and deciders.

On March 7, the girls’ Future Stars’ 7s saw senior and junior teams compete for this year’s Cup.

In group one of the senior, Loreto Secondary School, Navan, Ardgillian College and Mercy Secondary School competed with Loreto putting in strong displays against competition debutantes Ardgillan College and old rivals Mercy, last year’s champions.

St Vincent’s, Dundalk, qualified from the second pool, in which they faced Dundalk Grammar School and Ardee Community School, before facing Loreto in the decider.

Loreto showed their composure to come out on top in an eventful final, though both sides advanced to the provincial qualifiers.

In the junior section, O’Carolan’s, Nobber; Eureka, Kells; Dundalk Grammar School; Ardgillan College; and Ashbourne competed. Dundalk Grammar School made it back-to-back junior victories at DkIT.

The boys’ competitions were fantastic events with the return of the blitz format leading to more engaging and eventful games. Dundalk RFC kindly offered their facilities for the March 23 renewal in which there were two tiers involved.

Ardgillan College, Ashbourne, St Mary’s Diocesan School and St Joseph’s CBS vied for superiority in the Cup competition. St Mary’s led the way with two wins from their openers before St Joseph’s clashed with Ardgillan in what was, in effect, a semi-final clash, with the Drogheda natives just shading a fine contest.

However, Ardgillan didn’t leave empty handed. In addition to the girls’ nominations being extended from 15 girls to 45 girls, a new prize – ‘School of the Tournament’ – went to the school with the best contribution to both events.

After having an outstanding debut, David Goodman, of Ardgillan, was awarded a €250 McSport voucher by Tiernan Gonnelly on behalf of DkIT Sport and Societies.

A ferocious Drogheda derby awaited the crowd, though, where St Mary’s took on St Joseph’s. Eventually, St Mary’s showed their strength to earn a 10-point win to secure the 2023 BearingPoint Future Stars’ Cup.

The Plate competition involved De La Salle College; O’Carolan’s, Nobber; St Oliver’s, Drogheda; and Coláiste Chú Chulainn. The decider was contested by De La Salle and O’Carolan’s, and involved high quality rugby with O’Carolan’s coming away with victory.

This year also saw BearingPoint staff members on site for our boys’ blitz day. Euan from BearingPoint was able to present the Cup and Plate awards to the winners on the day.