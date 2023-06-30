Louth MMA star Ciaran Clarke aiming to top the Pole at Bellator 299

Ciarán Clarke celebrates after defeating Leonardo Sinis in their catchweight bout at Bellator 291 in Dublin's 3 Arena back in February. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

While many Louth folk are counting down the days to their summer holidays, Ciaran Clarke is instead facing a punishing schedule of gym work, road running and sparring for the next couple of months.

But all the sacrifice will be worth it if Straight Blast Gym sensation Clarke manages to extend his unblemished professional MMA record to eight wins from eight.

Leading mixed martial arts promotion Bellator last week announced another packed programme of bouts for Bellator 299, which will take place in Dublin’s 3 Arena on Saturday September 23.

Top billing on the night goes to the Johnny Eblen v Fabian Edwards contest for the Middleweight World Championship, but one of the standout support bouts sees Yellowbatter’s finest Clarke as put his 7-0 professional record on the line against Poland’s Przemyslaw Gorny.

Submission specialist Clarke started out in the pro ranks with a bang and he has continued to dazzle with some thrilling performances and has staked his position as one of the hottest prospects on the Bellator roster.

The Drogheda bantamweight enters his eighth professional fight on the back of a unanimous decision win over Leonardo Sinis at Bellator 291 back in February, although another triumph will not come easy.

On the face of it Gorny’s record of five wins and three defeats is not that impressive, but he comes into this bout undefeated in his last three fights and will be desperate to make a mark in this division and disrupt Clarke’s rapid ascent in the Bellator rankings.

Also due to fight at the September show are several other Irish favourites, including Peter Queally, Darragh Kelly, Sinead Kavanagh and Charlie Ward.

Tickets are on sale from Bellator.com and Ticketmaster.ie