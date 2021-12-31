Local kennels impress at Dundalk & Dowdallshill Club’s festive cousing meeting

Barbican Wonder leads from It's Not About You at the St. Stephen's Day coursing organised by Dundalk and Dowdallshill Coursing Club. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Jamica Danny leads from No Suspicion at the St. Stephen's Day coursing organised by Dundalk and Dowdallshill Coursing Club. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Long Shadows........Spectators at the St. Stephen's Day coursing organised by Dundalk and Dowdallshill Coursing Club. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Matthew Loftus, Pat Loftus and Wally Dunne at the St. Stephen's Day coursing organised by Dundalk and Dowdallshill Coursing Club. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Coal Oil Hope leads from Smart Magic at the St. Stephen's Day coursing organised by Dundalk and Dowdallshill Coursing Club. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

A sod flies high as slipper Padraig Reynolds releases two dogs at the St. Stephen's Day coursing organised by Dundalk and Dowdallshill Coursing Club. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Sign of the Times.....Daire Hoey and Gerry Callan at the St. Stephen's Day coursing organised by Dundalk and Dowdallshill Coursing Club. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Judge, John O'Connell at the St. Stephen's Day coursing organised by Dundalk and Dowdallshill Coursing Club. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Jim Malone and Gerry Rooney at the St. Stephen's Day coursing organised by Dundalk and Dowdallshill Coursing Club. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Caoimhe Hoey announcing the winners at the St. Stephen's Day coursing organised by Dundalk and Dowdallshill Coursing Club. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ronan McAnulty and Martin Sharkey at the St. Stephen's Day coursing organised by Dundalk and Dowdallshill Coursing Club. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Slipper Padraig Reynolds at the St. Stephen's Day coursing organised by Dundalk and Dowdallshill Coursing Club. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

James Collins, Paul Smith and Davy Reynolds at the St. Stephen's Day coursing organised by Dundalk and Dowdallshill Coursing Club. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

After last year’s meeting had to be cancelled at short notice due to Covid-19 restrictions, members of Dundalk & Dowdallshill Coursing Club pulled out all the stops ahead of their 2021 fixture and were rewarded with two fine days of action.

Good weather for each session certainly helped but most important of all was the strength of the hares which produced some of the best coursing seen at the Dromiskin venue.

Local kennels came close to landing a couple of the Trial Stakes.

In the Oaks, Dice Lady owned by Caoimhe Hoey, Knockbridge, who shared Call Steward duties with Amy Rose O’Connor, was most impressive on her march to the final where she faced Good Woman.

That lassie is trained by John Kennedy Jnr who sent out Good Cody to win the Bar One Racing Irish Sprint Cup on the Dundalk track last August.

Unfortunately, for the majority of those among a big attendance on Monday, Dice Lady had to give best to Good Woman, owned by John’s sister, Maria Kennedy.

Coal Oil Hope, owned and trained in Corduff, Carrickmacross by Laurence Jones, made to it the Derby Trial Stake final, but he couldn’t quite match midlands raider Killucan Pat.

The feature Corn Cúchulain saw the girls get the better of the boys when Lark Lane Me comfortably accounted for reserve Cracking Steel in the final. He was bidding to give the Kennedys a double.

Lark Lane Me also won the Paddy Carroll Trophy as the last surviving bitch and a further €300 in prizemoney to go along with the €1,500 for winning the competition outright.

The Johnny & Gerard Heeney Workers’ Stake was landed by Urker Duke, owned by Master Ethan and Master John Gregory.

In the final he outpaced Fane Gezhou, owned by the father and son combination of Martin and Paul Sharkey.

The card included fitting tributes to four people closely associated with the sport and the club who had passed away since the last meeting in 2019 - Michael Tiernan, Shay Rooney, Niall O’Donnell Snr and Tom Dillon.

Results: Corn Cúchulain – Geraldine and Pat Barrett’s (Derry) Lark Lane Me bt John Kennedy Jnr’s (Tipperary) Cracking Steel.

Oaks Trial Stake – Maria Kennedy’s (Tipperary) Good Woman bt Coaimhe Hoey’s (Knockbridge) Dice Lady.

Derby Trial Stake – Carr Healy Syundicate’s (Westmeath) Killucan Pat bt Laurence Jones (Corduff) Coal Oil Hope.

Oaks Trial Stake (2019 whelps) – Charlie O’Neill’s (Antrim) Make It Rain bt Cyprian Corcoran & Séamus Daly’s Purdons Boreen.

Workers’ Stake – Masters Ethan & John Gregory’s (Crossmaglen) Urker Duke bt Martin & Paul Sharkey’s (Dundalk) Fane Gezhou.