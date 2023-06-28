Life’s a beach for Boyne AC members taking part in Blackrock races

The ever-popular Blackrock Beach Races took place on Thursday last, with some of Boyne AC’s younger athletes in action.

The glorious weather ensured a big turnout for the evening, hosted by Blackrock AC, with the fun of running in the sand a big attraction for the enthusiastic participants.

In her first race for the Boyne club, young Aoife Everitt ran a great race in the U8 250m, with clubmate Ruby Winters just ahead of her in the finishing straight, while Oisin Carolan had a strong finish to place in the top 10 in the equivalent boys race.

In the U10s race Conor Hughes and clubmate Stephen Daly both ran well over a tough 500m distance, and Caitlyn Hughes continues to improve as she ran a very tactical race to finish second overall in the U10 Girls event.

In the U12s race, running out of age, Isabelle Winters finished in a fine fourth position.

A little further afield, in Mannheim in Germany to be exact, Boyne AC super sprinter Sean Stratton was part of the U20 Irish relay team competing in the Junioren Gala.

A lightning quick time of 41.16 seconds for the 4 x 100m distance saw the four young men safely achieve the qualifying standard for selection for the upcoming U20 European Championships, which are to be held in Jerusalem during August.

This was an amazing achievemnt for this young man who continues to impress with every championship.