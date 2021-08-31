Leonard on right road as he takes Antrim by storm

WITH the summer track season just finished and the cross-country season only weeks away, many athletes use this in-between time to indulge themselves in whatever takes their fancy running-wise and the lure of a top-class half-marathon is never far from the top of the list.

Sunday’s Antrim Coast Road Half-Marathon promised a fast, flat course with a sub one-hour winning time being spoken about by the media in the lead up to the race.

Conditions on the day were near perfect for distance running and Colin Leonard (pictured far right) made the most of it as he churned out the miles with remarkable consistency to finish 45th out of a field of more than 2,000 athletes in an eye-opening time of 1:12:50 which is terrific running by perhaps Drogheda & District AC’s most improved distance runner over the last year.

Next in was Pat O’Grady who showed most of the field a clean pair of heels as he sped round the course in 1:17:13, which is incredible running for someone running in the Men’s Over-60 category, and his running form is a joy to watch.

Not far behind were Colm Reilly who finished in 1:21:36, followed by John Reilly with 1:22:55. This was solid running by this pair who can always be relied upon to deliver the goods when the chips are down and both should go well in the upcoming cross-country season.

Mary Leech, who started out her running career in distance races before winning European and World Masters medals at the middle distances, showed just how versatile she is when running the 13.1 miles in 1:25:40 which put her well up the field, and this run sets her up well for the winter base work that’s ahead of her over the coming months.

Club Captain Paddy Murphy, having survived a last-minute injury scare, turned on the turbo as he scorched round the course in a lively 1:28:22 and there’ll be no stopping him now that he has the momentum going.

Also running was Fiona Kenna who ran a PB time by almost four minutes thanks to her 1:30:36 finishing time, while Bryan Harvey had a controlled run to finish in 1:34 which is his target pace for the upcoming Berlin Marathon in September.

Closer to home, at the Bohermeen 5 Mile Road Race, which always attracts a quality field of experienced athletes, the Drogheda & District competitors were hot-footing it round one of the best organised local races you’re likely to find anywhere in Ireland.

Leading the way home was Paul Smith who had a terrific run when finishing fifth overall in a fast 25:48 which also ensured he won his age category with something to spare.

Close behind was training partner Brian Martin who was seventh in 26:03, which was great running on the back of his fine 10-mile run the previous week at the Drogheda race.

With these two home and dry, so to speak, it was all down to ‘Pocket Rocket’ Shane Larkin and clubmate Paul Brady if Drogheda & District were to feature in the team prizes.

Larkin, who has the heart of a lion when it comes to racing, delivered the goods in spades, with his time of 29:18 seeing him cross the line in 29th place overall and a third-in-category prize.

D&D’s closing scorer Brady had a spirited run to place 62nd overall in 33:02 and thanks to his determined run the men’s team took the third place prize against some stiff opposition.

The County Junior, Senior and Masters Track Championships were held at the Lourdes Stadium the previous weekend when the highlights included a silver medal for Jon Canning in the Junior Men’s Shot Putt with his throw of 7.88 and later in the day his third place in the Javelin with 22.04.

Anastasia Drakoulaki had a fine run to place third in the Junior Women’s 100m in 13.5, while the Junior Men’s 800m saw Tom Cummins take the bronze medal in 2:04, while James Lawlor finished fifth in 2:32.

The Master Men’s 100m saw Tony Corcoran win the M5 event in 14.0, with Frank Cruise runner-up in 14.1, and in the 200m Corcoran again took gold with his run of 28.5, with Cruise once again runner-up in 29.8. Karl Carton won the M4 category 200m in 27.2.

In the one-lap event, the 400m, Paul Stuart won the M4 category in 59.5, with Carton taking gold in his M4 category in 1:00.4.

Sprint coach Gerry O’Connor took gold in the M5 400m in 1:00.8.

Elsewhere, Donal Branigan competed in the Celbridge AC 5K during the week and ran the course in 35:19.