Laytown & Bettystown ace picked for Irish High Performance squad

Alex Maguire (with the East of Ireland Championship trophy) at a function in Laytown & Bettystown Golf Club to celebrate his recent achievements, together with (l to r) Darragh Tallon, Darragh Walsh, Mark Murray and Morgan Reid. Picture: Joe Ryan

LAYTOWN & Bettystown clubman Alex Maguire is celebrating following his selection for the 2023 Men’s High Performance golf squad.

Maguire (21) became the first local East of Ireland champion in 27 years when he triumphed at Baltray back in June, and he followed up that success with a brilliant fourth place in the British Amateur Championship the following week.

He is one of 12 men and nine women on the two squads announced today (Friday) who will form the backbone of Ireland’s international teams for next year.

Speaking about the selections, Golf Ireland High Performance director Neil Manchip said: “We had a strong 2022 with several team and individual successes. The highlights featured our women’s team, led by Naoimh Quigg, winning the Home Internationals at Ballyliffin and Matt McClean topping off a stellar season with a victory against teammate Hugh Foley in the US Mid-Amateur. We hope to build on this success with today’s squad announcements and bring more silverware back to Ireland.

“2023 promises to be another compelling year of international team golf. Along with the annual European Team Championships and Home Internationals, squad players will be giving their all to make the World Team Championships in Dubai this time next year.

“Our international tournament programme will also provide opportunity for players to gain selection for the Vagliano Trophy at Royal Dornoch in June and the Walker Cup at St Andrews in September.”